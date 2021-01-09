UP Government Aims To Make Women ‘Self-Reliant’ By Introducing Bud Chip Method of Cane Plantation

The Uttar Pradesh government is trying to change the lifestyle of rural women in the state. The sugarcane department has been training these women on the ‘Bud Chip’ method for cane plantation, to make them self-reliant.

The ‘Bud Chip’ technology reduces the mass and enables quick multiplication of seeds. This method has proved to be more economical and convenient than the traditional method of planting two to three bud sets. The returns are relatively better, with substantial savings on the seed material used for planting.

At least 812 women self-help groups (SHGs) have been constituted across 36 districts in the state till date, where 9,117 women entrepreneurs have been trained by them.

According to officials, 3.51 crore seedlings have been planted by the SHGs till now.

The Yogi Adityanath government has rolled out two initiatives — ‘Mission Shakti’, which lays emphasis on respect towards women and making them self-reliant and ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission’ for the overall development of farming by increasing the income of farmers.

There is a directive by the state government that special importance should be given to women farmers for strengthening the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign.

During the course of these campaigns, sugarcane nurseries could also be set up on the lawns or kitchen garden of people’s houses. (IANS)