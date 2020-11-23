UP Marks Record in Production And Sales of Sanitizers

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has used the ‘opportunity in adversity’ concept to create a record of sorts in the production and sale of sanitizers during the ongoing pandemic.

According to the excise department data, distilleries and small units, which were entrusted the task of manufacturing sanitizer, produced a record 177 lakh liters of sanitizer from March 24 to November 15, generating record revenue of Rs 137 crore through its sale.

Records show that 78.3 lakh liter sanitizer has been sold outside the state.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Additional Chief Secretary (excise) Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “The department followed the mantra of finding opportunity in challenges to ensure that formalities of sanitizer production were completed in time and the product is also available in markets.”

He said that in terms of revenue generation during this period, the exchequer has made a record revenue of Rs 137 crore. Of this, Rs 128.5 crore came through GST collection while the license fee added over Rs 7.9 crore.

ALSO READ: Steps To Curb Covid19 Transmission During Indoor Activities

In addition, the revenue from the denaturation fee of Rs 21.2 lakh was also recorded by the excise department. (IANS)