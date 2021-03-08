Monday, March 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

The upcoming roster promises to explore the stories with bigger production values

0
Movies
Ramayan and Mahabharat inspire mega film projects. IANS

The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots that seem influenced by the epics. Not only Bollywood, South Indian film artistes also seem intrigued by the epics lately.

The fetish for Ramayan, particularly, has been seen in Bollywood in the past, too. Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 hit Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) are automatic recalls when you think of epic inspiration by way of theme in Bollywood.

These earlier films, though, primarily drew drama quotients from the epics. The upcoming roster promises to explore the stories with bigger production values, to say the least.

Here’s a look at what’s in store:

RAM SETU

Actor-producer Akshay Kumar has carved his space with patriotism and socially relevant commentary through mainstream films lately. With Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, he is falling back on mythology.

Announcing the film on Twitter last year, Akshay had said the endeavour was “to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come”.

The actor has reportedly sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to shoot the film in Ayodhya. Akshay will be backing the film too, besides starring. Details about the remaining cast and crew is yet to be officially confirmed.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

BRAHMASTRA

Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious action fantasy draws its name from Mahabharat, where Brahmastra was a lethal supernatural weapon capable of destroying the entire universe.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles, and is said to be first part of a trilogy. The film is planned to be released in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.

The fact is not known what element the plot of the film draws from the epic, since all details are kept under wraps.

THE IMMORTAL ASHWATTHAMA

According to the story of Mahabharat, Ashwathama is the son of guru Dronacharya, who was the weapon instructor of the Pandavas and the Kauravas. During the battle of Kurukshetra, Ashvatthama sided with the Kauravas and fought against the Pandavas. As per the epic, he is immortal.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is a superhero film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film is being marketed as a “high-concept visual spectacle”. It will be helmed by Aditya Dhar who has earlier directed Vicky Kaushal in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Movies
The epics Ramayan and Mahabharat seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots that seem influenced by the epics. Not only Bollywood, South Indian film artistes also seem intrigued by the epics lately. Pexels

ADIPURUSH

The film is an adaptation of Ramayan, where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravan.

Adipurush courted controversy in December last year after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the “humane” side of Ravan.

Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, and said: “Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working to present the epic without any distortion.”

The film is currently on the floors and is being directed by Om Raut, known for helming the Ajay Devgn blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

ALSO READ: Women Photographers Making An Impact In Today’s World

SURYAPUTRA MAHAVIR KARNA

The film narrates the story of Karna, son of Suryadev or Sun God and princess Kunti, born before her marriage. Karna is one of the most important characters of Mahabharat.

Written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker RS Vimal, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleRepresentation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more
Lead Story

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more
Lead Story

Women Photographers Making An Impact In Today’s World

NewsGram Desk - 0
"People always call me 'sir' when they first call as they don't expect a woman to be behind the camera" are the words of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Upcoming B-Town Films Inspired From The Great Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The epics Ramayana and Mahabharata seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films have been launched, with plots...
Read more

Representation of Women on Cinema Can Alter How People Percieve Them in Real: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Women's Day, actress Anushka Sharma promises to make sure all her films have progressive women characters. She says it...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S): Affordable Yet Stylish

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The love for fitness and style is increasing among the millennials in the country. Keeping this in mind, popular smartphone brand realme has launched...
Read more

Women Photographers Making An Impact In Today’s World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"People always call me 'sir' when they first call as they don't expect a woman to be behind the camera" are the words of...
Read more

One-Hour One Word Literacy Challenge: A Challenge To Promote Female Literacy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To mark International Women's Day, Indian educationist Sunita Gandhi has invited volunteers from all sections of society to take up the one-hour one Word...
Read more

How Multilayered Masks Will Help in Preventing Aerosol Generation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As triple-layered and N95 masks offer best protection from Covid, they must be used where health officials have made it mandatory to prevent aerosol...
Read more

Retinal Implants Can Give Artificial Vision To Blind

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a retinal implant that works with camera-equipped smart glasses and a microcomputer that may help blind people in getting an artificial...
Read more

Google Advises To Go For “Mental Health Counselling” Over Racism/Harassment Complaints By Employees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Several Google employees have said that the company allegedly suggested them to go for mental health counselling or apply for leave when they complained...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada