UPI Remained Most Preferred Payment Mode In India: Report

Digital transactions processed at physical touchpoints such as grocery stores, fuel stations, clothing & apparel, pharmacies, restaurants, and specialty retail together accounted for 80 percent in volume and 60 percent in value. In the online space, financial services, government institutions, and the education sector accounted for about 20 percent in volume and 75% in value, as per India Digital Payments Report 2020 released by Worldline.

Gaming, e-commerce (shopping for goods and services) and utility services contributed to about 80 percent in volume and over 20 percent in value. The top 10 states with the highest transactions at physical touchpoints in 2020 for Worldline India were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Telangana.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The top 10 were Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Ernakulam, and Ahmedabad.UPI remained the most preferred payment mode among consumers with a P2M market share volume of 41 percent market share while its share of the value of transactions was 23 percent. As far as PPIs are concerned, the combined volume of prepaid cards and wallets covered 26 percent share in volume and 9 percent in value.

As per the report, what is evident though is that cards still dominate payments. Credit and Debit card transactions accounted for a good chunk of the pie with 10 percent and 23 percent share in volume respectively and in value terms, they accounted for 28 percent for credit cards and 40 percent for debit cards.

ALSO READ: Digital Payments In India Sees 76% Growth In Last 12 Months

In 2020, combined digital payments volume and value through Cards, PPI, and UPI P2M was 18.86 billion and Rs 21.89 trillion respectively. The total number of cards in circulation stood at 946.81 million as of December 2020. Outstanding credit cards increased by 9 percent from 55.33 million in December 2019 to 60.39 million in December 2020 while outstanding debit cards increased by 10 percent from 805.32 million to 886.41 million during the same period.

Out of the total cards in circulation, debit cards accounted for 94 percent while credit cards represented a 6 percent market share. Interestingly, 15 banks account for 95 percent of credit cards issued while 40 banks account for 99% of debit cards issued. Credit card volume and value in 2020 stood at 1.79 billion and Rs 6.13 trillion respectively. The number of credit card transactions at POS accounted for 901.95 million while e-commerce was 891.52 million. In terms of value, consumers transacted Rs 2.86 trillion at POS and Rs 3.27 trillion at e-commerce via credit cards in 2020. (IANS/JC)