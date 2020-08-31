Monday, August 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Uplifting Chefs In Domestic Domains
Lead StoryLife Style

Uplifting Chefs In Domestic Domains

Shef now aims to on-board around 1,000 chefs and expand their service to five more cities by the end of 2020 FY

0
Chefs
Inderpreet makes more than 100 varieties of pickles and jams. Unsplash

Inderpreet started following his passion of cooking 20 years back by inventing new dishes and eventually catering food for small parties.

Five years ago, he decided to take a step further in his passion and started making pickles. He makes 100 percent homemade pickles that include no unnatural food source like preservatives or food colouring. He now makes more than 100 varieties of pickles and jams.

Inderpreet believes that marketing food through word of mouth can reach out to everyone. And hence he collaborated with Shef, a Mumbai-based platform that aggregates home chefs from across the city for people who want to indulge in homemade food/bakes.

“Through Shef platform, I like to connect with more people who are actually looking for authentic, homemade and hygienic food. I believe that food is a word of mouth and it should be reach out to everyone. This platform will help me to serve my food to customers through my own kitchen,” Inderjeet tells IANSlife.

Chefs
People can order anything that can be made at home like fresh spice, pickle, jam, snacks and proper food. Individual can pre-order food for the entire week in the customized style from their favourite shefs. Unsplash

RavRaj Singh has a culinary experience of over nine years in continental, Indian, Chinese and middle East cuisines and have worked across marquee hotels and restaurants- Taj Lands End, JW Marquis Dubai, The Lalit, Indigo Deli, Bayroute and others.

His passion for cooking pushed him to start his own venture, where he spun everyday food with some delicious fusion and serve an array of offerings by a professional chef in his own home kitchen.

Singh is also one of the over 200 chef at Shef that offers a wide variety of cuisines from authentic regional cuisine to gourmet, healthy diet meals to vegan, gluten free, diabetic friendly meals, Indian mithais to international dessert platters all under one roof.

Rishi Chhabria, co-founder of Shef says: “The idea behind starting Shef was to empower talented home chefs and bakes and cater to millions of people who trusted home cooked food to be more clean, happier and healthier food, however lack of convenience to order confined it to close neighourhood or just between friends and families.”

Chefs
Shef now aims to expand their service to five more cities by the end of 2020 FY. Unsplash

This platform has specialties in offering fresh cooked food made with fresh ingredients from chef’s private home kitchen. Customer would know who is cooking for them with the small brief of chefs available on the portal and app, food customization available, order from any ‘shef’ of your choice.

Also, people can order anything that can be made at home like fresh spice, pickle, jam, snacks and proper food. Individual can pre-order food for the entire week in the customised style from their favourite Chefs.

Also Read: Here’s The Importance of Pre-Exercise Nutrition

Deepti Verma Chhabria, co-founder, Shef says: “With Shef, we want to assist in the empowerment of home chefs and bakers to reach out to a wider audience; easy accessibility and availability of home cooked food for customers and; address the issue of lack of convenience in ordering home cooked authentic food.

“Additionally, with our strong delivery network, we would ensure customers can order home cooked food via Shef from any part of the city, without any area limitations. This is possible because of pre-booking of meals on our app, giving convenience and a vast variety to choose from.”

Shef now aims to on-board around 1,000 chefs and expand their service to five more cities by the end of 2020 FY. (IANS)

Previous articleAkshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls
Next articleChoose Hand Sanitizer Wisely For Young Ones

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more
Environment

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People With Pre-Existing Cardiovascular Disease at Greater Risk of Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severe cases of Covid-19 with pre-existing acute cardiovascular diseases underlying condition are at a greater fatality risk. The death rate in such patients is estimated...
Read more

Study on Water On Earth Since Formation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Earth's water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed, suggests a new...
Read more

Espresso-Based Dessert Recipes By Lavazza India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Rich, dark and perfect for getting you up in the morning, an espresso is an indispensable part of so many people's daily regimes. To...
Read more

Digging Into The Life Of Parveen Babi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Parveen Babi truly lived life king-size, redefining the manner in which actresses portrayed themselves on the big screen, being cast in over 50 films...
Read more

Choose Hand Sanitizer Wisely For Young Ones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand hygiene is extremely important, especially at a time when we are fighting a pandemic. Despite knowing that hands are the main pathways of...
Read more

Uplifting Chefs In Domestic Domains

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Inderpreet started following his passion of cooking 20 years back by inventing new dishes and eventually catering food for small parties. Five years ago, he...
Read more

Akshay Kumar Tastes Elephant Poop Tea And Thanks Bear Grylls

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is yet to get over tasting elephant poop tea, and he has British adventurer Bear Grylls to thanks for the...
Read more

Spots Across The United States Of America Worth Viewing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Of America is adorned with iconic landmarks and surprising attractions that make a perfect backdrop for unforgettable memories. Quench your thirst...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x