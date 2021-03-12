Approx 40% Urban Indians Want To Bridge Gender Pay Gap: IPSOS Survey

Around 40 per cent of urban Indians want the bridging of gender pay gap, according to a survey by Ipsos, in collaboration with the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London.

Further, six in 10 (60 per cent) urban Indians believe that there needs to be a transparency in compensation of the workforce at the same level, an Ipsos statement said.

“Gender pay gap is more pronounced in the unorganized sector, in India. Most organisations in the corporate world are striving for a gender neutral ecosystem, which compensates on merit, education and calibre, and not by one gender over another,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

He added that India has shown a lot of progress in providing fairness in compensation and hiring as it is governed by set norms. (IANS/KR)