Friday, June 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness US to Eventually Make COVID-19 Vaccine Free for all
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

US to Eventually Make COVID-19 Vaccine Free for all

US Official say that COVID-19 vaccine will be free for all

0
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Print this page COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Free in US
A man receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020. VOA
By Steve Baragona

The Trump administration says it will make an eventual COVID-19 vaccine available for free to virtually anyone in the United States who wants it.

Insurance companies are expected to cover the vaccine for most Americans, according to a senior administration official at a briefing Tuesday to discuss the government’s efforts to develop a vaccine by the end of the year.

For those who are not insured, the official added, “Our role as the federal government is to ensure anyone who is vulnerable, cannot afford it and desires it gets it.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The official said Americans would get any vaccine produced with federal funding before it would be made available to other countries.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Print this page COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Free in US
A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building in Cambridge, Mass., May 18, 2020. Moderna entered the first phase of a three-step clinical trial process for a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March. VOA

“Our priorities are very clear. Let’s take care of Americans first,” the official said.

“To the extent there is surplus, we have an interest in ensuring folks around the world are vaccinated,” since the virus arrived through international travel, he noted.

Other countries are signing separate contracts to manufacture the vaccine elsewhere, he said.

“In no way are we inhibiting through our contracts those vaccines from getting to others around the world,” the official added.

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the administration is aiming to deliver 300 million doses of a vaccine by January 2021. Vaccines typically take a decade or more to develop.

Government contracts

The government has announced more than $3 billion in contracts to back companies in testing, manufacturing and distributing a vaccine. Congress has appropriated nearly $10 billion to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for COVID-19.

The pandemic and lockdowns aimed at staunching the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have devastated economies around the world. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the U.S. economy will shrink by 11% in the second quarter of 2020 alone.

“While we’re investing billions of dollars in this effort, it’s to address a multitrillion-dollar challenge,” the official said, who could not be identified according to ground rules for the briefing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share via Email Print this page COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Free in US
The AstraZeneca logo is shown on the company’s building in Shanghai, China. VOA

Fourteen vaccine candidates have been chosen from more than 100 in development. The government said it will select the most promising seven for clinical trials.

Also Read: WHO Sees ‘Green Shoots of Hope’ as Pandemic Continues

President Donald Trump’s administration has already announced support for candidates produced by three companies: Moderna, which entered the first phase of the three-step clinical trial process in mid-March; Johnson & Johnson, which plans to start phase 1 testing this summer; and AstraZeneca, which is entering the final, large-scale testing phase this summer with a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. The administration says this vaccine could be available as soon as October if it works.

Federal funding is going toward building manufacturing capacity at the same time as vaccine candidates undergo testing, so that whatever vaccine proves safe and effective can be distributed as soon as possible.

The government has also signed contracts with companies that make the vials and syringes to package vaccines. (VOA)

Previous article92% Indians Depend on Music During Difficult Phase: Survey
Next articleFacebook Launches New Parenting Group to Connect Isolated Parents

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian Diaspora

Tallest Lord Hanuman Statue in US Installed in Delaware

NewsGram Desk - 0
The tallest statue of Lord Hanuman in the US was installed in Delaware, in its biggest Hindu temple. The statue stands 25-feet tall and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Steroid Drug May Help Seriously ill COVID-19 Patients: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
A cheap and widely available steroid drug has shown it can save the lives of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients, British researchers said...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Launches New Parenting Group to Connect Isolated Parents

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to help parents come together and engage within their communities, Facebook has launched a new parenting group. More than 5.5 million people...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tallest Lord Hanuman Statue in US Installed in Delaware

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The tallest statue of Lord Hanuman in the US was installed in Delaware, in its biggest Hindu temple. The statue stands 25-feet tall and...
Read more

Steroid Drug May Help Seriously ill COVID-19 Patients: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A cheap and widely available steroid drug has shown it can save the lives of the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients, British researchers said...
Read more

Facebook Launches New Parenting Group to Connect Isolated Parents

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to help parents come together and engage within their communities, Facebook has launched a new parenting group. More than 5.5 million people...
Read more

US to Eventually Make COVID-19 Vaccine Free for all

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona The Trump administration says it will make an eventual COVID-19 vaccine available for free to virtually anyone in the United States who...
Read more

92% Indians Depend on Music During Difficult Phase: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Ninety two per cent Indians said they have depended on music to get through a difficult phase in their lives while 87...
Read more

WHO Sees ‘Green Shoots of Hope’ as Pandemic Continues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that while nations must continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, it sees what it calls “green...
Read more

Yogi Govt Fixes Price of COVID-19 Tests

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government has fixed the price of COVID-19 testing by the RT-PCR method and each test will not cost more than Rs...
Read more

The Use of Language in Politics

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha  The use of language in politics determines the stance of a politician. Their entire persona is built by the words they chose to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada