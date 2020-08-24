Monday, August 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

The FDA said more than 70,000 patients had been treated with convalescent plasma

0
US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19
The US FDA has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for convalescent plasma to treat the deadly respiratory disease. Pinterest

Despite experts raising doubts over the plasma therapy to treat Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for convalescent plasma to treat the deadly respiratory disease.

In a statement on Sunday, the FDA said that “known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product”.

According to a CNN report, the FDA said more than 70,000 patients had been treated with convalescent plasma.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

At a White House briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump said: “Today, I am pleased to make a truly historic announcement in our battle against the ‘China virus’ that will save countless lives.”

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19
Plasma is the pale liquid that remains after red and white cells are removed from blood. Pixabay

“Today’s action will dramatically increase access to this treatment,” the President said, adding that he has directed the FDA to approve the EUA for convalescent plasma therapy.

According to media reports last week, the FDA had put on hold the emergency use authorisation for blood plasma to treat Covid-19.

In a report, The New York Times said the FDA approval for plasma therapy was on hold and “more data is under review and the approval could still be issued in the near future, according to H. Clifford Lane, the clinical director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases”.

Top health officials including Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, have cautioned that available data wasn’t strong enough to support emergency approval.

Plasma is the pale liquid that remains after red and white cells are removed from blood.

The convalescent plasma therapy has gained much traction in several countries including India, where several lives have been saved with the therapy.

Trump later accused some health officials of playing politics regarding an emergency use authorisation for convalescent plasma.

When asked about the FDA not having granted an EUA, Trump said the “reason was political”, the CNN report said.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, however, said studies involving 70,000 volunteers justified the move.

“The data we gathered suggests that patients who were treated early in their disease course, within three days of being diagnosed, with plasma containing high levels of antibodies, benefited the most from treatment.

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19
Plasma donated by people who’ve survived Covid-19 has high levels of antibodies and is considered safe. Pixabay

“We saw about a 35 per cent better survival in the patients who benefited most from the treatment,” Azar told the White House briefing.

Also Read: OYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand

Plasma donated by people who’ve survived Covid-19 has high levels of antibodies and is considered safe.

The development comes as the US still accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 5,701,557, with 176,797 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (IANS)

Previous articleOYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand
Next article3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

RELATED ARTICLES

India

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more
Entertainment

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more
Business

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put...
Read more

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite experts raising doubts over the plasma therapy to treat Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation...
Read more

OYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has brought different industries to a grinding halt, including wedding planners and the service-providers, relaxations under Unlock 3.0 have brought some...
Read more

Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women’s Reservation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Calling for a national movement for women's empowerment and to ensure that no girl child is left out of school, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu...
Read more

Indianness is Inclusiveness, Believes Shabana Azmi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arundhuti Banerjee Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shuns the hardliner stance that music and art is prohibited in Islam. She cites the example of greats...
Read more

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada