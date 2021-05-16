Sunday, May 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness US Facing Challenge Of Restoring Public Trust: Survey
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

US Facing Challenge Of Restoring Public Trust: Survey

Only 44 percent of respondents expressed strong trust in their local health departments, and 41 percent said as much for their state health departments

0
Health
32,923,318 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the US, with 585,699 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

A new survey has revealed that health agencies in the US were facing the challenge of restoring public trust over a year into the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found 52 percent of respondents said they had a “great deal or quite a lot” of trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while 25 percent said they somewhat trusted the agency.

Twenty percent of respondents said they had little to no trust in the CDC, reports Xinhua news agency. Fewer than four in 10 adults reported having a great deal or quite a lot of trust in the National Institutes of Health (37 percent), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (37 percent), the National Academy of Medicine (34 percent), and the federal Department of Health and Human Services (33 percent), when it comes to recommendations made to improve health, according to the survey.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The low levels of trust were not just at the federal level. Only 44 percent of respondents expressed strong trust in their local health departments, and 41 percent said as much for their state health departments. The survey also found only about one-third of adults (34 percent) gave positive ratings to the nation’s system for protecting the public from health threats and preventing illness, with nearly two-thirds of adults (65 percent) rating the nation’s public health system as fair or poor.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Some Americans Are Moving From California To Texas

These ratings were lower than roughly a decade ago when this question was previously asked in 2009 and 43 percent of the public rated the nation’s public health system as excellent or good. Like Sunday morning, 32,923,318 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the US, with 585,699 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The two tallies still account for the world’s highest, making the US the worst-hit country in the world. Health experts have attributed the US’ failure to control the virus to political polarization, a rejection of science, and an absence of a national strategy under the previous administration. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleLeveraging New Technologies Can Help Protect Families During Covid-19
Next articleYoga, Breathing Exercises For Kids With ADHD

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by...
Read more
Lead Story

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by...
Read more

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

Sita’s Chitwan: “Life In A Forest Teaches One To Be Patient, Passionate”

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Award-winning children's author Vaishali Shroff belongs to a family of wildlife enthusiasts. While her husband and children look for interesting sightings and topographies to...
Read more

The Coming Of New Bipolarity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cold War that ended three decades ago, inevitably left behind a legacy, existing even today, of a divide between the US-led West and...
Read more

Low & Regular-Dose Aspirin Proven Safe, Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin...
Read more

No Scarcity Of Workers In U.S. Anytime Soon

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
On the surface, the surprise announcement Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it would reverse mask mandates and limits...
Read more

Experts: Uncontrolled Diabetes Main Cause Of Black Fungus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncontrolled diabetes is emerging as a major factor in acquiring black fungus infection or mucormycosis, which is surfacing in Covid-19 patients after recovery and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada