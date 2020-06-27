Saturday, June 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education US Public Schools to Share COVID-19 Relief Funds With Private Schools
EducationLead StoryUSA

US Public Schools to Share COVID-19 Relief Funds With Private Schools

US public schools must share COVID-19 Aid with private schools regardless of their wealth

0
US Public Schools Must Share COVID-19 Aid With Private Schools
Des Moines Public School employee Sam Teah sanitizes a desk in a classroom at Central Campus high school in Des Moines, Iowa, March 19, 2020. VOA

A new policy ordering U.S. public schools to share emergency COVID-19 relief funds with private schools regardless of their wealth will take effect immediately, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said, despite opposition from many public education supporters.

“The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) is a special, pandemic-related appropriation to benefit all American students, teachers and families impacted by coronavirus,” DeVos said. “There is nothing in the law Congress passed that would allow districts to discriminate against children and teachers based on private school attendance and employment.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

DeVos said she expects most of the emergency funds to go toward building cleaning, equipment to protect the health of students and teachers, and virtual classroom training for teachers. She said the department will discourage what she calls “financially secure private schools” from seeking such help.

“Most private schools serving low- and middle-income communities are under great financial strain due to COVID-19 because they are typically dependent on tuition from families and donations from their communities. … More than 100 private schools have already announced they will not be able to reopen following the pandemic, and hundreds more are facing a similar fate,” DeVos said.

US Public Schools Must Share COVID-19 Aid With Private Schools
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, March 27, 2020, in Washington. VOA

Under the new rule, private schools would be eligible for the aid based on their total enrollment. But some U.S. public school officials say it should instead be based on the number of low-income students in private education institutions – the same policy in other federal rules for aiding schools passed by Congress. Under the DeVos plan, the money allocated for private schools would be at a higher rate than what federal law usually requires.

Also Read: Families Must ‘Dance’ Their Way Through Unplanned Disruptions During Covid-19

“The Department should be providing clear leadership and guidance to help students, parents, and school districts cope with the impact of the pandemic. Instead, it has issued another confusing directive that will undermine efforts to maintain access to education during this pandemic. I urge the Secretary to withdraw this rule and follow the law that Congress enacted,” Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia said Thursday.

DeVos, who is known as a champion of private education institutions, said all kinds of schools hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak deserve relief. (VOA)

Previous articleFamilies Must ‘Dance’ Their Way Through Unplanned Disruptions During Covid-19
Next articleWin Rs 26 Lakh From NASA By Designing a Space Toilet for Moon

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

NewsGram Desk - 0
A large population around the world is demanding organic or vegan beauty products and shoppers are now becoming more aware of how harmful chemicals...
Read more
Business

Fashion Industry and It’s Way to Recovery

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the impact of the pandemic globally, the idea of fashion as a whole and couture in specific is set to undergo a complete...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s Why Families Must have the ‘Money’ Talk During the Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
We are not usually comfortable talking about money with friends, family, or even with our spouses. But it's time we changed that. These discussions...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A large population around the world is demanding organic or vegan beauty products and shoppers are now becoming more aware of how harmful chemicals...
Read more

Fashion Industry and It’s Way to Recovery

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the impact of the pandemic globally, the idea of fashion as a whole and couture in specific is set to undergo a complete...
Read more

Here’s Why Families Must have the ‘Money’ Talk During the Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We are not usually comfortable talking about money with friends, family, or even with our spouses. But it's time we changed that. These discussions...
Read more

Restaurant Guidelines Launched by NRAI for Post-Pandemic Era

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
NRAI has launched a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety guidelines for restaurants to follow in the post-pandemic era. Amongst the challenges...
Read more

Vidur Niti’s Teachings to Make Life Simpler

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
To mean skilled, intelligent, and wise is to be ‘Vidur’. Lord Vidur from the famous Hindu Epic Mahabharata possessed these exact qualities. He is...
Read more

Dr. Munish Raizada in Conversation with Renee Lynn (Part-I)

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Renee Lynn is an Activist, Columnist, Published Author, and Founder of Voice for India. Renee Lynn was born and brought up in New Jersey....
Read more

Pregnant Women Can be at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 Illness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, according to a report byf the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Read more

Google Sending Users to News Sites 24 Billion Times Every Month

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is sending users to news sites 24 billion times every month, providing an opportunity for publishers to grow their audiences and show Google...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada