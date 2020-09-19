U.S. One Step Closer To Ditch Potent Planet-Warming Chemicals

Rare bipartisan support for new climate legislation brings the U.S. one step closer to ditching a group of potent planet-warming chemicals.

Democratic and Republican senators recently introduced an amendment to the American Energy Innovation Act that would reduce production and use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)—chemicals widely used in refrigeration, air conditioning and insulation. The legislation is also supported by environmental groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an organization that represents American businesses.

“This amendment would spur billions of dollars of economic growth in domestic manufacturing and create tens of thousands of new jobs, all while helping our planet avoid half a degree Celsius in global warming,” Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, co-sponsor of the amendment, said in a statement.

Brief history of HFCs

HFCs were commercialized in the 1990s as alternatives to chemicals that deplete ozone, the important atmospheric layer that protects the planet from damaging solar radiation.

In a global response to protect the ozone layer, 197 nations signed the Montreal Protocol in 1987 to phase out use of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

Although HFCs are much less damaging to the ozone layer than CFCs, they harm the planet in a different way. As greenhouse gases, HFCs trap heat in the atmosphere and cause the planet to warm. HFCs are sometimes called “super” greenhouse gases because they are up to 4,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

“HFCs also have lifetimes in the atmosphere of five to 50 years. So, once the molecule is emitted, it stays in the atmosphere for a long time, and therefore it can accumulate to large concentrations,” said Guus Velders, senior scientist of air quality and climate change at the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Global solutions to global problems

In 2009, researchers sounded the alarm about the effects of HFCs on climate change. In 2016, the international Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol was established to phase down use of these planet-warming gases. Reduction of HFC emissions under this amendment could avoid up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global temperature rise by the end of the century.

“The Kigali Amendment is the first fully funded, multilateral, legally binding action to control global climate,” said David Fahey, director of the Earth System Research Laboratories at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Kigali is the first really strong motion forward to do something. And this, of course, isn’t going to solve the climate problem. But it is part of the solution.”