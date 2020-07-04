Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness US Study Suggests Toxin from Fireworks may be Harmful
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryUSA

US Study Suggests Toxin from Fireworks may be Harmful

Fireworks can also have effects other than physical

0
Fireworks
Researchers found levels of toxic metals in the air were higher in samples taken closer to holidays associated with fireworks – Independence Day and, often, New Years. Pixabay

A new study indicates that fireworks, so common in the United States as the July 4th Independence Day holiday approaches, may be harmful to humans and animals.

The study, conducted by researchers at the New York University (NYU) School of Medicine and published Thursday in the Particle and Fibre Toxicology Journal, indicates that common fireworks displays and other commercially available fireworks that explode in the air release heavy metals such as titanium, copper, strontium and even lead particulates into the air.

Follow us on Instagram for regular updates from us!!

The study showed the metals, when breathed into the lungs, can be harmful to humans and other mammals and could cause long-term health problems.

The NYU researchers say that previous studies on firework safety focused on physical injuries that might be suffered as they explode.  But the study’s co-author, environmental medicine expert Terry Gordon said they wanted to know whether the toxins released by them posed a significant risk.

The researchers say they hope the study can be used to find safer materials to use in fireworks. Pixabay

Gordon tells the science publication Inverse that their team gathered 12 brands of fireworks commonly sold in the United States and set them off in a sealed chamber and collected the emitted particles. They then exposed human cells and living mice to the particles to test them for toxicity.

Also Read: PETA Starts Campaign to Stop Sacrifice of Goats on Bakra Eid

They also studied 14 years of air quality samples taken across the United States by the Environmental Protection Agency. They found levels of toxic metals in the air were higher in samples taken closer to holidays associated with fireworks – Independence Day and, often, New Years.

The researchers say they hope the study can be used to find safer materials to use in fireworks. But they also recommend that all home fireworks be set off outside, that people stay upwind from fireworks displays when possible, look for fireworks that do not use a lead and save them for special events. (VOA)

Previous articleWeightlifting Might Change Brain Along with Muscles
Next articleMystery Deaths of At Least 275 Elephants in Africa, Probe Launched

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more
Lead Story

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has resulted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru achieve 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)...
Read more

Men More Likely to be Seen as ‘Brilliant’ Than Women: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are more likely to be seen as 'brilliant' than women, say researchers in a new study measuring global perceptions linked to gender. The study,...
Read more

Rise in Biomarker FIB-4 in Blood Can Predict the Risk of Severe Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that repeated measurements of the biomarker FIB-4 in human blood every few years can predict the risk of developing severe liver...
Read more

Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet. Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists,...
Read more

Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natalia Ningthoujam Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades, but Asha surprises you when she says...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada