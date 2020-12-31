Thursday, December 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Usage Of Various Technology Tools For Smart Policing To Fight Crime
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Usage Of Various Technology Tools For Smart Policing To Fight Crime

85 percent of cases of traffic enforcement were dealt with using technology

0
policing
Telangana Sate police logo. Wikimedia commons

Telangana Police said it is using various technology tools as force multipliers for effective and smart policing to fight crime. Already a model for other states in the country with its tech-driven initiatives, it said it took several steps during 2020 to utilize emerging technologies.

The police are already using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, and its app Hawk-Eye to make their services easily accessible to people. Every police station has Twitter and Facebook handles which can be used by people for redressal of their grievances. Public access to police services has been improved through various initiatives. As many as 12,42,680 calls were services through dial 100/112 during 2020.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In all, 1,59,915 posts/complaints through social media were attended during the year. These include 74,142 through Facebook, 57,396 through Twitter, and 28,377 through WhatsApp. Another 1,15,743 complaints were attended through Hawk-Eye mobile app. According to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, the impact of the use of various technologies created among offenders a sense of certainty of being caught and punished.

The effective use of technology has also helped the state police to improve the emergency response system. The average response time in the state is eight minutes. The response time in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates in and around the state capital is five minutes while it is 10 minutes in district headquarters and suburbs and 20 minutes in rural areas.

policing
Using technologies for smart detection of crime. Pixabay

The three police commissionerates in Hyderabad are at the forefront of the implementation of technology initiatives. To achieve its goal of one state, one service, and one experience for all citizens at all times, the police are rolling out technology-based services in the rest of the state.

As part of this, six centers of excellence (CoEs) are being set up at each district/commissionerate headquarters – Integrated Command and Control Centre, Cyber Forensic Lab, Video Enhancement Lab, Data Analytics Unit, Social Media Unit, Hotspot, and Root Cause Analysis Unit. Location-Based Services (LBS) for all dial 100/112 calls are being implemented. Human Resource Management System (HRMS) application being implemented across the state in all units for streamlining the entire police administration.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras are a key component of technology-based policing. The police force has so far installed 6.65 lakh cameras across the state, of which 99,095 were installed in 2020. During the year, 4,490 cases were detected through CCTV footage. The police have the target of installing 13 lakh CCTV cameras – 10 Lakh CCTV cameras in Hyderabad and three lakh in the rest of the state.

ALSO READ: FBI: Hackers Carry Out Swatting Attacks Using Home Smart Devices

The police chief said the use of the latest technology has also helped in increasing the conviction rate from 29.4 percent in 2019 to 48.5 percent in 2020. “Death sentence was pronounced in four cases during the year which is a record in the history of not just Telangana but undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said. The police detected 300 cases through Finger Print tracing 300. Technology also helped trace 3,100 suspects while the criminal history of 22 applicants was traced during passport verification.

Facial recognition app Darpan also helped the police to trace 33 missing persons (19 in Telangana and 14 in other states). According to police, 85 percent of cases of traffic enforcement were dealt with using technology. The DGP said 14,324 young generation tech-savvy police officers have joined the force for improved service delivery. (IANS)

Previous article7 Effective Strategies For Achieving Success In Your Brand Building
Next articleCorporate Earnings Recovery Likely To Provide Valuations In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Corporate Earnings Recovery Likely To Provide Valuations In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Corporate earnings recovery will likely provide a cushion for valuations in 2021, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management said in its 2020 year-ender note. It...
Read more
Business

7 Effective Strategies For Achieving Success In Your Brand Building

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY DENNY FONTAINE Successful brand building is key for every enterprise to stay ahead of the competition and gain recognition in the industry. As a...
Read more
India

Brazilian Satellite To Be Orbited By ISRO Landed in Chennai

NewsGram Desk - 0
Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, slated to be put into orbit by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), has landed...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Corporate Earnings Recovery Likely To Provide Valuations In 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Corporate earnings recovery will likely provide a cushion for valuations in 2021, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management said in its 2020 year-ender note. It...
Read more

Usage Of Various Technology Tools For Smart Policing To Fight Crime

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Telangana Police said it is using various technology tools as force multipliers for effective and smart policing to fight crime. Already a model for...
Read more

7 Effective Strategies For Achieving Success In Your Brand Building

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY DENNY FONTAINE Successful brand building is key for every enterprise to stay ahead of the competition and gain recognition in the industry. As a...
Read more

Brazilian Satellite To Be Orbited By ISRO Landed in Chennai

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1, slated to be put into orbit by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), has landed...
Read more

Railways To Link India With Bangladesh And Nepal

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), which operates trains and executes projects partially in Bihar and West Bengal besides the northeastern states, will link India...
Read more

Five Best Home Smart Speakers of India in 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The smart speaker shipments saw a healthy 87 percent growth in Q3 compared to the previous quarter in India. The primary reason was the...
Read more

WhatsApp Won’t Work On Some Phones From Jan 1

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhones as well as Android smartphones starting January 1, 2021. There are several Android and iOS phones that may...
Read more

Two Missions Approved By NASA To Explore Sun

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has approved two missions to explore the Sun and the system that drives space weather near Earth. These two missions are Extreme Ultraviolet High-Throughput...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada