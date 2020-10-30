Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), a state-level body that will revolutionize the process for an organ transplant.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, Dr. Rajneesh Dubey, “SOTTO that will come up at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), aims to formalize the system of organ and tissue procurement and its distribution for transplantation.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

He said that the body would also work to train the required manpower. It will also work towards the promotion of cadaveric (deceased) organ and tissue donation which will make it extremely easy for patients in need.

The body will also monitor organ and tissue transplant services and bring about policy and program corrections or changes whenever needed to protect the vulnerable poor from organ trafficking.

From the patient’s point of view, the system will simplify a number of things.

Dr. Rajesh Harshvardhan, head of the administration department at SGPGI, said, “SOTTO will keep all the information in one place and follow the rules which were made by the national body. We will be working as the organ banking nodal center. The website of SOTTO will soon be created by the hospital administration.”

SGPGIMS Director Prof. R.K. Dhiman said, “An umbrella body will address all the loose ends that impede the development of UP as an organ transplantation center. Once in place, we will look forward to diversifying from renal transplants to the liver, pancreas, and even heart in the coming days. The institute will hold awareness and sensitization campaigns too.”

ALSO READ: Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Besides connecting government institutions, the Uttar Pradesh SOTTO will also bring private hospitals under its umbrella.

In all, 26 institutions will join hands for the cause. SGPGI will conduct the first virtual dialogue on SOTTO on Saturday, which will have representation from over a dozen hospitals. (IANS)