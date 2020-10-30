Friday, October 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization

26 institutions will join hands for the cause

0
Organ transplant organization
Uttar Pradesh will soon have a organ transplant organization. Flickr

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), a state-level body that will revolutionize the process for an organ transplant.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education, Dr. Rajneesh Dubey, “SOTTO that will come up at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), aims to formalize the system of organ and tissue procurement and its distribution for transplantation.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

He said that the body would also work to train the required manpower. It will also work towards the promotion of cadaveric (deceased) organ and tissue donation which will make it extremely easy for patients in need.

The body will also monitor organ and tissue transplant services and bring about policy and program corrections or changes whenever needed to protect the vulnerable poor from organ trafficking.

From the patient’s point of view, the system will simplify a number of things.

Organ transplant organization
The organization will monitor organ and tissue transplant services. Flickr

Dr. Rajesh Harshvardhan, head of the administration department at SGPGI, said, “SOTTO will keep all the information in one place and follow the rules which were made by the national body. We will be working as the organ banking nodal center. The website of SOTTO will soon be created by the hospital administration.”

SGPGIMS Director Prof. R.K. Dhiman said, “An umbrella body will address all the loose ends that impede the development of UP as an organ transplantation center. Once in place, we will look forward to diversifying from renal transplants to the liver, pancreas, and even heart in the coming days. The institute will hold awareness and sensitization campaigns too.”

ALSO READ: Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Besides connecting government institutions, the Uttar Pradesh SOTTO will also bring private hospitals under its umbrella.

In all, 26 institutions will join hands for the cause. SGPGI will conduct the first virtual dialogue on SOTTO on Saturday, which will have representation from over a dozen hospitals. (IANS)

Previous articleIs Intelligence Necessary When It Comes to Making Money- Greatway Financial Weighs In
Next article5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more
Health & Fitness

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cheerful People Likely to Experience Less Memory Decline

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who feel enthusiastic and cheerful -- what psychologists call "positive affect" -- are less likely to experience memory decline as they age, say...
Read more

BCG Vaccine Can Help Managing COVID in Elderly: ICMR

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or BCG vaccine, originally made against tuberculosis, may help in the management of COVID-19, especially in the elderly, says a study...
Read more

5 Simple Things to Improve Your Life and Your Bank Account

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
We’re always searching for ways to boost our wealth, improve our health, and increase our standing among our peers, but often, the best ways...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh To Get State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up the State Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), a state-level body that will...
Read more

Is Intelligence Necessary When It Comes to Making Money- Greatway Financial Weighs In

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Cartwright Intelligence might help you score well on a math test or enable success in academia, but it’s not necessarily a determining factor...
Read more

Are Instant Personal Loans In India Easily Available

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shubhi Gupta All of us go through a bad phase in life when we are in need of instant money but are short of...
Read more

Teenager Suffers Rare Nerve Disorder Post Covid19 Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 14-year-old boy who had developed Miller Fischer syndrome, a variant of rare Guillian-Barre Syndrome -- where the immune system attacks the nerves, due...
Read more

Future Pandemics To Emerge Often, Spread More Rapidly: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A major new report by 22 leading experts from around the world, has revealed that future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada