Uttar Pradesh Helpline Number To Answer In Regional Language

the Helpline receives nearly 15,000 to 17,000 calls in a day

Helpline number will now respond in local regional language in Uttar Pradesh. Pixabay

The emergency helpline number 112 in Uttar Pradesh will now respond to callers in Bhojpuri, Braj, Awadhi, and Bundeli dialects.

This has been done on the initiative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who feels it would make the callers, especially women, more comfortable communicating in their dialect.

 
Adityanath had received a request for this facility during a virtual interaction with women at the launch of the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign.

The Chief Minister said there is a need to inculcate the feeling ‘gaanv ki beti, sabki beti’.

helpline
The step is taken by the government to help people in need. Pixabay

“This is our culture and values which should reverberate from villages to cities. The Centre and the state government are making consistent efforts to ensure women’s security and honor, but the real success will be achieved by cooperation and awareness among women,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG)-112, Asim Arun, said those employed in the emergency helpline service would be given training in various dialects so that they can converse with people from rural areas with ease.

The helpline receives nearly 15,000 to 17,000 calls in a day and the majority of the callers include those who converse in regional dialects, he added. (IANS)

