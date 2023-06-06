Wetlands in UP district to be developed for Sarus consevartion

Officials at the forest department said that poachers steal the bird's eggs, which is unfortunate as it reduces their population.



Gyan Singh, sub-divisional forest officer, said: "The crane is a beautiful state bird. It is about four feet in height, and its feet and neck are considerably long. The bird lays eggs at the end of the summer season and beginning of rainy season. It eats insects that are harmful to agricultural crops, which is why cranes are called farmers' friends.



"I have instructed my staff to keep a vigil on the places where cranes live. If anyone is found hurting them or damaging their habitats, stern action will be taken.