Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang university in Chitrakoot to become state university

The Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot, a private disabled university, will now get the status of a state university.

The state cabinet has approved the draft of Uttar Pradesh Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang State University Ordinance-2023 and the same will be placed in the upcoming legislative session.

