Four new diploma courses for students in UP Sanskrit schools

These diploma courses are: Paurohitya (karmkand), Vyavaharik Vastushastra, Vyavaharik Jyotish and Yog Vigyanam.

“These diploma courses will be run on self-finance basis in recognised schools. The course will be of one year duration divided into two semesters. More emphasis will be given on practical knowledge through internship,” said state secondary education minister Gulab Devi.

Candidates who have cleared Uttar Madhyama (Class 12) or equivalent examination will be eligible for admission in these diploma courses.

Candidates who have passed higher examination can also take admission in these courses.

There will be no age limit for admission.

Arrangement of teachers for running diploma courses in Sanskrit schools will be done by the management committee through its own resources, she said.

Similarly, as a step towards making extensive improvements in the examination system, online application, advance registration, examination under the supervision of CCTV at the examination centres have been introduced, the Minister said.

Talking about various initiatives taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to boost Sanskrit schools, the Minister said alongside traditional subjects, modern subjects and NCERT syllabus, a new curriculum was implemented in all Sanskrit secondary schools from the year 2019 for the modernisation and dissemination of Sanskrit education.