UP court grants bail to Pakistani woman, her Indian partner

The woman, identified as Seema Haider, her partner Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal Meena were arrested recently. Seema was booked for illegally entering India, while Sachin and Netrapal were booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant.

The couple got in touch in 2019 through the online game PUBG and eventually got closer.

According to Advocate Hemant Krishna Parashar, the couple first met in Nepal in March and they tied the knot at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.

As Seema was not willing to return to Pakistan, she boarded a bus to India and reached here on May 13. Since then, the couple was residing together at a rented house in Ambedkar Nagar, Rabupura.