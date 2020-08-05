Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla
EntertainmentLead Story

Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla

Vaani Kapoor wants to play Kalpana Chawla on screen

0
Vaani Kapoor: I want to play Kalpana Chawla on screen
Vaani feels she would love to take risks as an artiste and try her hand at doing the biopic. Pinterest

Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala on screen.

“Kalpana Chawla is a huge role model for women around the world and for anyone who has ever dreamt of being an astronaut. She’s an inspiration and her story is definitely one to be celebrated and told. I would really, really want to play her on-screen. It’ll be an absolute honour,” she said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Vaani feels she would love to take risks as an artiste and try her hand at doing the biopic and also experiment with several other genres.

“I’ve tried to pick the best from what came my way and it feels amazing to have worked with some of the best in the industry. I have been able to get opportunities for roles so distinctive. From the smalltown girl Tara in ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ to a girl who is French in ‘Befikre’, to an independent single mother in ‘eWar’, to a completely different era in ‘Shamshera’, it’s been pretty good,” she said.

Vaani Kapoor: I want to play Kalpana Chawla on screen
“Kalpana Chawla is a huge role model for women around the world and for anyone who has ever dreamt of being an astronaut. I would really, really want to play her on-screen. It’ll be an absolute honour,” Vaani said. Wikimedia Commons

“However, there are many more films one desires to be part of — genres like action, comedy, rom-coms, drama, suspense, and thriller, and many more versatile roles to discover,” she said.

Talking about what attracts her to sign a film, Vaani said: “It’s about connecting to a story and then to the character. I try and pick parts that can be diverse, yet meaningful, and exciting.”

Also Read: Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

Despite not being a trained dancer, Vaani has impressed with her dancing on screen. She shared how hard she had to work on herself to get to this level of dancing.

“I enjoy dancing but, yes, really didn’t have any sort of expertise in any of the dance forms. So, it did require many hours of rehearsals — especially the dance sequences in ‘Befikre’. I have given around eight hours (sometimes more) to rehearsals to get the dance sequence in ‘Love is a dare’ right,” she says. (IANS)

Previous articleSonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more
Entertainment

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more
Lead Story

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala...
Read more

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

Bacterial Infections May Elevate Risk of Heart Disease in Individuals With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that bacterial infections may elevate the risk of coronary heart disease in individuals with type 1 diabetes. For the findings, published in...
Read more

Tips to Help you Combat Oral Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Foul breath can be a very embarrassing, putting one in an uncomfortable position. With a little bit of care, this common condition...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches ‘Search the Web’ Option to Cross-Check Forwarded Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has launched a new 'Search the Web' option that will enable users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message. The 'Search...
Read more

Early Blood Test Can Detect Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have found that an early blood test could detect which babies deprived of oxygen at birth are at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada