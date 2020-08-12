Here are Some Vaastu Tips to Help You Gain Good Health

By Puja Gupta

A few changes in the Vaastu of your house can help you gain good health, even at a time when you might be suffering from stress and anxiety due to the locked and crisis created by the pandemic, says Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha.

The expert suggests a few of tips to gain the positive affects of Vaastu in your environment:

General Vaastu tips:

Lighting a candle or lamp daily in the northeast direction ensures good health.

Check for the dripping taps in your house as dripping taps results in dripping wealth.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Save yourself from using the space below stairs as a toilet, store, or kitchen as it can cause nervous sickness and heart diseases.

Keeping Basil or/and Tulsi purifies the air in the house and spreads positivity. Avoid plants like rubber plant, cactus, Bonsai and other milky plants. These might add to your illness and stress.

Do not construct stairs or toilets in the north-eastern corner of your house.

Bedroom Vaastu tips:

Constructing bedroom in northern direction calls for health problems. Instead go for southern direction.

Sleeping with the head in the north direction is not advisable as it causes stress and aches.

A pregnant woman should avoid sleeping in the north-eastern direction to prevent chances of abortion or miscarriage.

A bed with storage space leads to brain and heart-related ailments. Also, avoid sleeping on wrought iron beds; opt for simple wooden beds.

Avoid sleeping under light beams as it leads to depression, headache and memory loss.

Your mirror should be placed in a manner that your bed is not visible.

Ensure there is no electronic gadget near you while taking a nap.

Aligning your bed with the toilet wall attracts negativity.

Also Read: PM Modi to Launch Platform to Honour Honest Taxpayers

Health & kitchen Vaastu tips:

Make your kitchen in the southeast direction.

Eat while sitting in the East direction as it promotes effective digestion and good health.

Say no to the Northeast direction for designing kitchen as it calls for serious health problems and accidents.

Never construct toilet and kitchen together as it attracts negativity. (IANS)