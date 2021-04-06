Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Vaccine Might Not Curb Rising COVID Cases: UK Scientists
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Vaccine Might Not Curb Rising COVID Cases: UK Scientists

Stage two allows for groups of six people to meet outdoors, non-essential retail to reopen, pubs and restaurants to reopen outdoors only, gyms and salons to reopen

0
Coronavirus
Minutes from a meeting with members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) published on Tuesday warned there could be a rise in cases "of a similar scale to January 2021 after later stages" of the route out of lockdown, reports dpa news agency. Pixabay

A group of scientists who advise the UK government over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak has warned against lifting restrictions as the coming weeks “may lead to a small surge of cases and deaths”.

Minutes from a meeting with members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) published on Tuesday warned there could be a rise in cases “of a similar scale to January 2021 after later stages” of the route out of lockdown, reports dpa news agency.

The warning was made despite the UK’s success with its vaccine rollout, which has seen more than 31.5 million people receive their first dose of the vaccine and 5.4 million receive both doses so far.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Scientists from the university Imperial College London said due to eligibility, vaccine hesitancy and the high transmissibility of the circulating Covid-19 variant, “vaccination alone will not be sufficient to keep the epidemic under control”.

Coronavirus
A group of scientists who advise the UK government over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak has warned against lifting restrictions as the coming weeks “may lead to a small surge of cases and deaths”. Pixabay

They advised the best way for Britain to keep hospitalizations and deaths at a low level would mean keeping restrictions at stage two the planned easing beyond April 12, but it depends on people sticking to the rules.

Stage two allows for groups of six people to meet outdoors, non-essential retail to reopen, pubs and restaurants to reopen outdoors only, gyms and salons to reopen.

ALSO READ: IIIT Hyderabad Unveils A Flexible Drone

However, international travel is not allowed and events, such as plays and concerts, remain suspended.

England is due to enter stage two on April 12, while Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already allowed some businesses to reopen. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleEMS Workers Three Times At Risk Of Mental Health Problems

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

EMS Workers Three Times At Risk Of Mental Health Problems

NewsGram Desk - 0
Emergency medical service (EMS) workers are three times more at risk of mental health problems such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) compared...
Read more
Environment

Study: Lower Layers Of Ozone Decrease Crop Yields In Maize

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has shown that ozone in the lower layers of the atmosphere decreases crop yields in maize and changes the types...
Read more
Lead Story

IIIT Hyderabad Unveils A Flexible Drone

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Hyderabad have unveiled a working prototype of a flexible drone that changes its shape...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vaccine Might Not Curb Rising COVID Cases: UK Scientists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A group of scientists who advise the UK government over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak has warned against lifting restrictions as the coming...
Read more

EMS Workers Three Times At Risk Of Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Emergency medical service (EMS) workers are three times more at risk of mental health problems such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) compared...
Read more

Study: Lower Layers Of Ozone Decrease Crop Yields In Maize

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has shown that ozone in the lower layers of the atmosphere decreases crop yields in maize and changes the types...
Read more

IIIT Hyderabad Unveils A Flexible Drone

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Hyderabad have unveiled a working prototype of a flexible drone that changes its shape...
Read more

Healthy Body Weight, Good Cholesterol Likely To Lower Risk Of Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining healthy body weight and increasing HDL or 'good' cholesterol levels can help lower the risk of Covid-19 infections, claim researchers in a new...
Read more

1 In 4 Online Users Enable Apps Entry To Microphone, Webcam: Research

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost a quarter of online users always give apps and services permission to access their microphones or webcam, according to a global study of...
Read more

Observing Fetal Heartbeat Can Reduce 30% C-Sections, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Simple fetal heartbeat monitoring is still the best method for determining whether a baby is in distress during delivery and can reduce 30 percent...
Read more

Insomnia Tied To Increased Risk For Suicidality In People With Schizophrenia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Insomnia -- a sleep disorder -- is likely to increase suicidal thoughts and actions, as well as anxiety and depression in people with schizophrenia,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada