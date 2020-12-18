Friday, December 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Excessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Excessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers

E-cigarette users were 2.7 times as likely to try smoking

0
vaping
Teenage boys who vaped were almost three times as likely to start smoking. Pixabay

Researchers have now claimed that kids who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up smoking or smokeless tobacco. The study, published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, says teenage boys who vaped were almost three times as likely to start smoking as other teen boys with similar risk profiles and more than two times as likely to try smokeless tobacco.

“For an ideal study, from a purely scientific perspective, we’d give everybody an e-cigarette, follow them for a few years and see if they start smoking, then rewind the clock and don’t give them an e-cigarette,” said study author Brittney Keller-Hamilton from Ohio State University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Or we’d randomly assign kids to vape or not to vape. We can’t do either of those things, obviously,” Keller-Hamilton added.

So they looked to an advanced statistical approach — “causal inference” — in which they compared users and non-users of e-cigarettes who started the study with similar known risk factors for vaping based on a variety of factors, including alcohol use, marijuana use, impulsivity, and their parents’ education levels and tobacco history.

vaping
E-cigarette users were 2.7 times as likely to try smoking. Pixabay

The research team identified two groups of young people who were equally likely to start vaping based on a number of factors and then compared the outcomes over the course of the study. They found that e-cigarette users were 2.7 times as likely to try smoking.

This research followed more than 1,200 boys from urban Franklin County and nine rural Appalachian counties in Ohio for two years. They were 11 to 16 years old when they entered the study.

ALSO READ: Flavors In Vaping Devices Disrupt Heart’s Activity

The new findings support continued efforts to restrict access to tobacco products to those 21 and older and actions to discourage vaping among kids, including measures that make e-cigarettes harder to obtain and less appealing.

“I hope that our findings provide policymakers and other stronger evidence of the connection between e-cigarette use and tobacco use,” the study authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleHome Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas
Next articleNASA Is Planning To Bring The Pristine Sample From Mars Back To Earth

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA Is Planning To Bring The Pristine Sample From Mars Back To Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has approved the Mars Sample Return (MSR) multi-mission effort to advance to the next phase in preparation to bring the first pristine samples...
Read more
Lead Story

Home Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas

NewsGram Desk - 0
After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light that touches the surface of the earth and fills...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Find Out What Jumper Cables To Buy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Linda Carter Jumper cables can be a saving grace when you accidentally let your battery run flat. They have saved many drivers who found...
Read more

NASA Is Planning To Bring The Pristine Sample From Mars Back To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has approved the Mars Sample Return (MSR) multi-mission effort to advance to the next phase in preparation to bring the first pristine samples...
Read more

Excessive Vaping Linked To Increased Smoking In Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have now claimed that kids who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up smoking or smokeless tobacco. The study, published in the...
Read more

Home Decoration Ideas To Light Up Your Place This Christmas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light that touches the surface of the earth and fills...
Read more

Health Related Courses On Top For Learners In India In 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Responding to the ongoing pandemic, Indians turned to online learning to better understand the ways in which they are impacted and how to take...
Read more

Reports: Enquiries For Gym Equipment Have Declined Since August

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fitness industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic and a recent report shows that inquiries for gym equipment have declined on a...
Read more

Self Healing Smartphone Display Material Developed By Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Still, paying for a broken smartphone display? Now, it may no longer be an issue to worry about. Researchers have developed a smartphone display...
Read more

Mahindra Group To Skill 5 Lakh Under Resourced Youth By 2025

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahindra Group on Thursday said it is committed to skilling a further 500,000 under-resourced youth by 2025. The group has already skilled 500,000 youth...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada