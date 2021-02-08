Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Varanasi’s Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya Scheme A Role Model For The Country

The initiative of the state government reflects the ancient residential learning system

Mera Ghar mera Vidyalaya
Varanasi's education scheme 'Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya.' IANS

The ‘Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya’ (mohalla class) scheme introduced in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is now becoming a role model for the whole country. This scheme by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department was started from the Sewapuri block in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency and is proving to be so popular that parents are giving it preference over convent schools.

The scheme was launched in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when all schools and educational institutions were shut. The state government came up with an initiative of ‘Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya’ as an attempt to facilitate learning through the ancient ‘Gurukul’ residential style of teaching.

Varanasi Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Rakesh Kumar Singh, said, “The scheme was started with an aim to provide a school-like environment at home through digital means. Since the launching of the scheme, teachers, and staffers of the schools have been delivering books and study material to the children. It is being received well by the students and parents alike.”

Mera Ghar mera Vidyalaya
‘Mera Ghar Mera Vidyalaya’ as an attempt to facilitate learning. IANS

Under the scheme, the students take classes every alternate day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An hour between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. is set aside for sports whereas 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening is dedicated to moral stories. The parents have been directed not to give any household chores to the children during the assigned timings.

This initiative of the state government reflects the ancient residential learning system amid natural surroundings. Initially, the teachers and students had to face certain difficulties because of poor internet services and even the parents were wary of sending their children for the ‘Mohalla Pathshala’. However, later they agreed and now this initiative is being highly appreciated by all.

‘Mohalla Pathshaala’ is designed to reduce the distance of children from schools and books is also giving many benefits to the students of private schools. In order to avoid heavy fees, children from private schools are now switching to government schools. (IANS)

