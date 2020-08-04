Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Varun Dhawan Expresses Loneliness on Social Media

Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday

Varun Dhawan channels lonely vibes on social media
Varun was last seen in dance movie "Street Dancer 3D" this year. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a lonely mood this Monday.

He took to Instagram to share a picture from one of his photo shoots. In the image, he strikes a stylish seated pose, but all alone.

“Lonely Monday,” he wrote with the picture, using hashtag social distancing.

Recently, Varun garnered 30 million followers on Instagram. The actor made the announcement sharing a fan-made video on the photo-video sharing platform.

“30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit,” he posted with the video.

Varun Dhawan channels lonely vibes on social media
His next film is “Coolie No 1” is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. Pinterest

Over the years, Varun has used social media to connect with his fans, sharing tidbits about his professional as well as personal life. During the lockdown amid the Covid outbreak, the actor used the platform to send positive vibes and spread awareness about the deadly virus.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Lends Support to Cause Dedicated to Help Slum Dwellers

On the film front, Varun was last seen in dance movie “Street Dancer 3D” this year. His next film is “Coolie No 1” is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

“Coolie No 1” is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (IANS)

