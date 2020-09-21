Monday, September 21, 2020
Varun Sharma: I've Always Been Intrigued With the Process of Wildlife Filmmaking
Varun Sharma: I’ve Always Been Intrigued With the Process of Wildlife Filmmaking

Varun said that he is excited about the upcoming show "Spy in the Wild 2"

"I have always been fascinated and intrigued with natural history shows and the whole process of wildlife filmmaking," tells Varun. Pinterest

Actor Varun Sharma says he has always been fascinated and intrigued with the whole process of wildlife filmmaking.

“I have always been fascinated and intrigued with natural history shows and the whole process of wildlife filmmaking. I think it’s a rare privilege to get a sneak-peek into the intimate and extra-ordinary moments of wild animals without coming in their way,” Varun said, adding that he is excited about the upcoming show “Spy in the Wild 2”.

“We have shot fun and quirky promos to support the series and I am excited to see everyone’s reaction to it,” added Varun, Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: Pandemic To Increase Child Labour, Trafficking & Slavery: Satyarthi

“Upon hearing the concept of spy animals behaving and acting like real animals and living among them in the wild, I was sure that I want to be a part of this series in whichever way possible. We have shot fun and quirky promos to support the series and I am excited to see everyone’s reaction to it,” added Varun, who got associated with the show to shoot three special promos.

The show will premiere on September 21 on Sony BBC Earth. (IANS)

