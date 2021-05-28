Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary: Remembering The “Ideologue of Hindutva”

– By Kashish Rai

Today the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Swatantryaveer Savarkar or simply Veer Savarkar. He was one of the prominent Indian Independence activists. People remember Savarkar as a lawyer, a poet, an author, a social reformist, a freedom fighter among other things.

This year, Savarkar’s 138th birth anniversary is being celebrated on May 28.

Veer Savarkar’s Early Life

Veer Savarkar was born in a Hindu Marathi family on May 28, in the year 1883. Savarkar had been given the name “Veer” as since his childhood he made courage his weapon. He was highly influenced by his elder brother Ganesh Savarkar.

While Savarkar was imprisoned for 50 Years due to his opposition to the Morley-Minto reforms of the British government, he wrote books like ‘The Indian War of Independence 1857’ which fuelled anti-British sentiments in many Indians.

Veer Savarkar’s Legacy

Veer Savarkar formulated the Hindu nationalist philosophy of Hindutva, and he was the core personality in the Hindu Mahasabha as well. Savarkar was a resolute critic of the Indian National Congress and also opposed the Quit India movement of 1942. He severely criticized the Congress party for accepting the two-nation policy, leading to the partition of India.

It is believed that Savarkar had straightforward thoughts based on rational and scientific thinking. He pinpointed age-old wrong practices of the society who also dared to admit the shortcomings of the Hindu society. Savarkar dreamt of India to be a nation of unity, harmony, knowledge, and bravery.

Inspiring Quotes By Veer Savarkar

1. Oh, Motherland! sacrifice for you is like life! Living without you is death.

2. Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution should be the watchword during the moment of crisis.

3. The practice of untouchability is a sin, a blot on humanity, and nothing can justify it.