Friday, January 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D

0
Vitamin D
Research illustrates a clear correlation between vitamin D deficiencies and (higher) COVID-19 mortality rates. VOA

If your child is fully vegan, then there are chances that they may have a lower level of vitamin D, a new study suggests.

The findings indicate that children on a fully vegan diet were found to have significantly lower vitamin D levels compared to children without a special diet despite having regular vitamin D supplementation.

Along with that, the study also suggested that their vitamin A status was lowered too.

“Our results indicate that the health effects of strict diets on children cannot be extrapolated from studies on adults. In addition to vitamin D intake, attention must be paid to adequate intake of vitamin A and protein from various sources.” said researcher Topi Hovinen from the University of Helsinki.

Vegan diets gain popularity especially among young adults and through choices of the families vegan diet is becoming more common in young children, too.

The motives behind choosing a vegan lifestyle are ecological, ethical and health-related — vegan diets exclude all animal-based products.

pregnancy
Optimal levels of vitamin D in pregnancy is to be determined. Pixabay

According to the researchers, it is recommended that full vegan diet is always supplemented with vitamin B12, vitamin D and iodine and based on individual assessment the supplementation for calcium, vitamin B2, iron and zinc may be needed.

For the study, published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, the research team studied comprehensively the nutrition and metabolism of 40 healthy children.

The children were following a vegan, vegetarian or omnivore diet according to the choice of their families. Their nutritional intake, metabolic biomarkers and micronutrient statuses were extensively studied.

ALSO READ: Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts and Quotes by “Netaji”

Levels for LDL and HDL cholesterol, essential amino acid and docosahexaenoic acid, a fatty acid with a central role in development of visual function, were low while folate levels were remarkably high in vegan children, the researchers found.

The team says that the new findings motivate further and larger studies on the health consequences of a vegan diet in young children. (IANS)

Previous articlePandemic time used for self-development, survey reveals
Next articleAnalysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Study Reveals Valuing Friendships Can Keep One Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Having friends in life is important as they give us both emotional support and practical advice, whenever needed. A new study now suggests that...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

White House To Display The Moon Rock In Oval Office

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has loaned a Moon rock for display in the Oval Office of the White House at the request of the Joe Biden administration. The...
Read more
Business

Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study Reveals Valuing Friendships Can Keep One Healthy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having friends in life is important as they give us both emotional support and practical advice, whenever needed. A new study now suggests that...
Read more

White House To Display The Moon Rock In Oval Office

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has loaned a Moon rock for display in the Oval Office of the White House at the request of the Joe Biden administration. The...
Read more

Analysis Shows Batterry Storage To Be Cheaper Than New Coal Power Plants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A new economic viability analysis on Friday revealed that renewable energy along with battery storage in Tamil Nadu is cost competitive with new coal...
Read more

Vegan kids may have low level of vitamin D

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is fully vegan, then there are chances that they may have a lower level of vitamin D, a new study suggests. The...
Read more

Pandemic time used for self-development, survey reveals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic year 2020 is past us but not the coronavirus and the impact it brought into our lives is probably the biggest disruption...
Read more

What And When Do You Need Estate Planning Strategies

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
There are estate planning strategies to reduce estate taxes. If you have assets that are exempt from the estate tax and that you intend...
Read more

Loney Adults Over The Age of 50 May Face Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lonely adults aged 50 and over reported an average of two worsening depressive and other mental health symptoms during the Covid-19 lockdown, a new...
Read more

Remembering Subhash Chandra Bose on Birth Anniversary: Know 5 Lesser Known Facts and Quotes by “Netaji”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as "Netaji" was born on 23rd January 1897. Netaji is considered the most exceptional and revered Freedom Fighter in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada