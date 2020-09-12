Saturday, September 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

Covid ventilator patients can have permanent nerve damage: Study

0
Ventilators affect nerve system
Some patients had as many as four distinct nerve injury sites. Some people who are dragging a foot need assistance with walking such as a wheelchair, brace or cane. Unsplash

Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it’s easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality. However, a new study shows that life-saving position can also cause permanent nerve damage in these vulnerable patients.

According to the study, published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia, nerve damage is the result of reduced blood flow and inflammation. Other non-Covid-19 patients on ventilators in this position rarely experience any nerve damage.

“This is a much higher percentage of patients with nerve damage than we’ve ever seen in any other critically ill population,” said study author Colin Franz from Northwestern University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

“Ordinarily, very sick people can tolerate the position that helps their breathing. But Covid patients’ nerves can’t tolerate the forces other people can generally bear,” Franz added.

Ventilators
Ventilators cause permanent nerve damage in Covid-19 patients. Unsplash

Based on this study, 12 to 15 per cent of the most severely ill Covid-19 patients have permanent nerve damage. Based on the number of Covid patients worldwide, Franz estimated thousands of patients have been impacted.

“The injury has been missed because people who have been critically ill are expected to wake up with some generalized, symmetric weakness because they have been bedridden, Franz said.

The pattern of weakness in the Covid-19 patients caught the researchers’ attention during rehabilitation since quite often an important joint such as the wrist, ankle or shoulder would be completely paralyzed on one side of the body.

“We noticed patients are getting a lot of pressure at the elbow or at the neck, so we’ve made some adjustments to the way we position the joints as well as putting extra padding under the elbow and the knee where there is the most pressure,” Franz said.

Also Read: Art, The Perfect Stress Buster For Over Worked Brain

The most common injuries are wrist drops, foot drops, loss of hand function and frozen shoulder. Some patients had as many as four distinct nerve injury sites. Some people who are dragging a foot need assistance with walking such as a wheelchair, brace or cane.

“This could mean permanent difficulties with walking or critical hand functions like writing or operating a computer or cell phone,” Franz said. (IANS)

Previous articleWhat is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance? Know Here
Next articlePhone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more
Entertainment

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more
Entertainment

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By supporting multinational production at an unprecedented scale, streaming giant Netflix has changed the face of entertainment on a global scale, says a study. Netflix...
Read more

Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming...
Read more

Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp users, read on. People too often prefer to send email or text messages in order to save time but a phone call, even...
Read more

Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it's easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality....
Read more

What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance? Know Here

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that poor home hygiene is contributing to antibiotic resistance and following a risk-based approach is essential...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x