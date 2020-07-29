Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages
EducationIndiaLead Story

Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu calls for promoting native languages

0
Vice Prez calls for promoting native languages
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu calls for imparting education in the mother tongue up to primary school. Wikimedia Commons

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields from education to administration.

Calling for imparting education in the mother tongue up to primary school, the Vice President stressed that a language would gain popularity only through widespread usage. Naidu said it was a fallacy to think that progress could be achieved only if education was pursued in English.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Research has shown that those who are proficient in their mother tongue can learn other languages with equal ease,” the Vice President said while inaugurating an online webinar on ‘Knowledge Creation: Mother Tongue’ organised by the Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad and the Telugu Academy.

For instance, he said that about 90 per cent of the Nobel laureates (barring Nobel Peace prize recipients) up to 2017 were those who completed their education in their respective mother tongue. Similarly, another survey of countries impacted greatly by globalisation showed that nations which accorded importance to mother tongue were among the top 50.

Vice Prez calls for promoting native languages
Vice President advised researchers to find the endangered words and promote their use in day-to-day conversations. Wikimedia Commons

Naidu said that it was also not correct to think that modern research could be conducted only if one was proficient in English. It should be noted that about 90 per cent of the top 40-50 countries in the Global Innovation Index are those in which education was imparted in their mother tongue.

Pointing out that many visiting foreign VIPs, despite knowing English, speak in their mother tongue during their discussions with top Indian dignitaries, the Vice President said that by doing so they were conveying a message of self-respect.

Also Read: World Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife

Expressing the need to develop the mother tongues to meet modern needs, the Vice President said that complex scientific and technical terms should be simplified in Indian languages. Stressing the need to strengthen research on various Indian languages, the Vice President advised researchers to find the endangered words and promote their use in day-to-day conversations, essays, and textbooks to revive decaying languages.

Naidu also stressed the need for giving a special thrust to the respective official language by every state government. Asking the teachers and parents to encourage their children to speak in their mother tongue at home and elsewhere, the Vice President said it should become the lingua franca for all educational, socio-economic and other activities. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View
Next articleFertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more
India

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields...
Read more

The Rise of “Radical Islam”- An insider View

Lead Story Image Gallery - 0
There is no doubt in saying that Muslims are the fastest growing religious group in the world. With the due course of time, Muslims...
Read more

Researchers: Flue Vaccination to Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by 17%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who received at least one flu vaccination were 17 per cent less likely to get Alzheimer's disease over the course of a lifetime,...
Read more

World Tiger Day: The Affects of Pandemic on Wildlife

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain The ongoing pandemic has not only affected humans, but also impacted all species on Earth; bringing a stronger focus the inextricablehuman-wildlife connect. According...
Read more

Instagram Offering Money to TikTok Stars to Make Them Use Reels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram is reportedly offering financial incentives to some popular TikTok creators in a bid to make them use Reels, a video-music remix feature that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada