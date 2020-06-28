Sunday, June 28, 2020
Video Note: Instagram Feature Helps Users Stay Connected to Close Friends

Instagram is working on a new 'video note' feature

instagramInstagram working on 'video note' feature in Threads app
The feature is especially helpful for users with hearing disabilities. Pixabay

Instagram is working on a new feature called video note for its standalone messaging app Threads that helps users stay connected to close or smaller circle of friends.

The new feature, reported by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions.
“Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording,” Paluzzi tweeted.

This feature is especially helpful for users with hearing disabilities.

The video note feature would also help Threads users understand what their friends are actually meant to say, and respond clearly.

Facebook in October last year launched the Snap-clone app for Instagram users.

Instagram working on 'video note' feature in Threads app
Threads lets you share photos and more with Instagram close friends list. Pixabay

Threads lets you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with Instagram close friends list.

“You are in control of who can reach you on Threads, and you can customise the experience around the people who matter most,” said Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram.

Also Read: US States Record Highest Daily Total of New Cases

You can use Threads to message close friends on Instagram and you’ll have a dedicated inbox and notifications just for them.

Threads app opens directly to the camera and allows you to add shortcuts, so you can share what you are doing in just two taps. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19: How to Overcome PCOS in Lockdown?
Next articleLGBT Community in Mexico Conducts World’s Largest Online Pride Event

