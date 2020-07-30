Thursday, July 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India
EntertainmentLead Story

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

The video is a tribute to the relationship that a woman has with her mother

0
Vidya Balan's poetic tribute to daughters of India
Actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on the life of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi.

The video is a tribute to the relationship that a woman has with her mother.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

In the black and white video, Vidya narrates how every mother was once a daughter. The recital also looks at empowering every girl to be fearless, break glass ceilings and to believe in themselves to achieve what they dream of.

View this post on Instagram

Be kind, be nice, they say. But you know what? So does support, so does empowerment! Look at the women around you – your daughters, sisters, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, the one you meet on the street, remind them every single day that they are stronger than they’ve been told. Lift them up. We’re surrounded by the most extraordinary women every single day who need our support. A little nudge that reminds them if there’s a fight, they have an army standing right behind them. Thank you, @kareenakapoorkhan for nominating me as part of the #WomenSupportWomen challenge. I urge every woman of India to join the movement, empower and be empowered and most importantly – start here, start at home, start now and take on the whole world because women can! #WomenSupportWomen Poem written by : @cacklerraj ❣️

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Also Read: Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

The film titled “Shakuntala Devi” is based on the life of the late Shakuntala Devi, widely revered as the Human Computer for her innate ability to make complex mathematical calculations within seconds.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta, and is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on July 31. (IANS)

Previous articleBaby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon
Next articleMalaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more
Lead Story

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Finally, many individual government authorities have decided to crack the whip on the defaulters who do not care to wear masks properly...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more

Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Finally, many individual government authorities have decided to crack the whip on the defaulters who do not care to wear masks properly...
Read more

International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, 30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe. The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day...
Read more

Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced the launch of fresher jobs on the platform where it will offer verified and premium job...
Read more

Importing from China: How Can it Be Profitable?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the best deals is to import cheap products and sell them at higher prices; China is the best country to do that....
Read more

Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you someone who is naturally drawn towards something 'more'? Do you often find yourself contemplating over what your partner's perspectives or thought process?...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada