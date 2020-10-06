Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Vidyut Jammwal Shows Creative Ways to Simplify Fitness
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Vidyut Jammwal Shows Creative Ways to Simplify Fitness

Vidyut Jammwal sure knows how to simplify fitness

0
Vidyut Jammwal shows creative ways to train with handbags
Vidyut Jammwal's latest worjout video is especially for women who love their heavy handbags. Pinterest

Action star Vidyut Jammwal sure knows how to simplify fitness. His latest video is especially for women who love their heavy handbags.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Vidyut often showcases his diverse workout regimen for fitness enthusiasts. His latest video features creative ways to swing the kettlebell. These exercises are a regular part of his workout routine.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारतीय वायु सेना किसी भी परिस्थिति के लिए तैयार है: भदौरिया

What’s special about these exercises is that these can be done by replacing the kettlebell by other heavy things such as a stuffed laptop bag or even a handbag.

Also Read: 10 Things to do in Beautiful Thailand

“The kettlebell swing exercise works out multiple muscles in one movement. The benefits are multifold – it improves your posture, burns calories, doesn’t take time and the kettlebell doesn’t occupy much space. I’m sure Jammwalions will have fun trying this out. This is the best training for people carrying heavy baggage,” said Vidyut. (IANS)

Previous articleWomen More Likely to Follow Covid-19 Guidelines Than Men
Next article26 Animals Could be Susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more
Education

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

Mustard Oil: An Entrusted Immunity Booster

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a slew of Indian manufacturers have been advertising food products ranging from muesli and breakfast cereal to...
Read more

COVID Causing Heavy Mental Health Toll in People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy mental health toll even on people...
Read more

Autumn Skincare Kit: A Rescue For All The Skin Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Autumn has officially arrived- Chilly mornings, shorter days and fallen leaves are all our way now. We all dream of flawless and...
Read more

Delhi Film Group On Extension Of Cinema Closure

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an order that cinema exhibition in the Capital will not resume on October 15, despite a Union...
Read more

Sunny Deol On Bobby Deol’s Silver Jubilee In Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood and his elder brother, action star Sunny Deol, fondly recalls seeing him grow up in the film...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada