Vidyut Jammwal Shows Creative Ways to Simplify Fitness

Action star Vidyut Jammwal sure knows how to simplify fitness. His latest video is especially for women who love their heavy handbags.

Vidyut often showcases his diverse workout regimen for fitness enthusiasts. His latest video features creative ways to swing the kettlebell. These exercises are a regular part of his workout routine.

What’s special about these exercises is that these can be done by replacing the kettlebell by other heavy things such as a stuffed laptop bag or even a handbag.

“The kettlebell swing exercise works out multiple muscles in one movement. The benefits are multifold – it improves your posture, burns calories, doesn’t take time and the kettlebell doesn’t occupy much space. I’m sure Jammwalions will have fun trying this out. This is the best training for people carrying heavy baggage,” said Vidyut. (IANS)