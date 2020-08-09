Sunday, August 9, 2020
Vidyut Jammwal Reveals Secret of his Upper Body Strength in a Video

Vidyut Jammwal has revealed the secret of his upper body strength

Vidyut Jammwal reveals secret of his upper body strength
Vidyut has uploaded a video of him performing Kalari Dand on his YouTube channel. Pinterest

Action star and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal has revealed the secret of his upper body strength.

Vidyut has uploaded a video of him performing Kalari Dand (part of the martial art, Kalaripayattu) on his YouTube channel, and said that he wanted to introduce his fans, whom he fondly calls “Jammwalions”, to push-ups.

“I wanted to introduce Jammwalions to push-ups and I thought the best way to do it was to demonstrate Kalari Dand to them. It targets the core, back, chest, shoulders, back, legs and triceps. It’s the humblest of all workouts,” Vidyut said.

Vidyut Jammwal reveals secret of his upper body strength
“I wanted to introduce Jammwalions to push-ups and I thought the best way to do it was to demonstrate Kalari Dand to them”, Vidyut said. Pinterest

He says there is nothing fussy about the workout because it does not require any heavy equipment or trips to the gym.

“You will always have the ground. In essence, my message for everyone is — ‘stay grounded’,” he added.

Coming up for Vidyut is “Khuda Haafiz”, which is inspired by a true story, and has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir. It also features Shivaleeka Oberoi. (IANS)

