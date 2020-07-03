Violations of Human Rights in Yemen and the Continuation of Saudi Crimes 

By Amin Bagheri

It is natural that when the name of the war comes up or the news of an attack on another country is heard to seize it and seize the national and cultural resources of the destination country, the issue of human rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights or the Convention on Human Rights will be addressed. In the current situation where the Yemeni people are in complete food and medical poverty. As the initiator of the aggression against the territorial sovereignty of Yemen, Saudi Arabia is the main cause of the dire humanitarian situation in this country. The war crimes committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies against the Yemeni people are not only unforgivable, but it is an undeniable necessity for the continued efforts of international human rights organizations, as well as UN agencies, to immediately stop Saudi Arabia’s inhumane acts. The war-mongering and inhumane actions of the Saudi regime and its belligerent allies in recent years, and the continuation of the belligerent and interventionist approach of the Saudi leaders, have exacerbated the plight of the oppressed people and put the oppressed Yemeni people in more trouble. In the current situation where the Yemeni people are in complete poverty and medical poverty, given the fact that Saudi Arabia, as the initiator of the aggression against the territorial sovereignty of Yemen, is the main cause of the dire humanitarian situation in this country. The world’s corona climate has caused some of the oppression that is taking place in a corner of the globe to be forgotten. It is not fair that the whole world has mobilized to fight the coronavirus, but it has been indifferent to the death of the innocent and oppressed people of Yemen for more than five years. On the other hand, after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world, the United Nations called on the parties involved, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to stop the wave of attacks on Yemen for humanitarian reasons so that the World Health Organization (WHO) could strengthen its medical infrastructure and monitor the possible treatment of people with corona.. But in an inhumane act by the Saudi-UAE coalition, it rejected the UN humanitarian request and continued its wave of attacks. Over the past five years, the devastating presence of the Saudi coalition in Yemen has resulted in nothing but the destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructure and the severe violation of human rights. The destruction of farms under cultivation of agricultural products, especially coffee, the destruction of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and cultural centers, which has placed a heavy financial burden on the Yemeni government. The displacement of thousands of women, children and civilians, the closure of factories or offices due to heavy bombardment and the attack on enemy forces, unemployment, poverty, all together have turned Yemen into a wounded country with thousands of bullets and shrapnel. But this wounded land is still standing, and it continues to live on, hoping that powerful and pro-human rights governments will hear their voices.

Is Saudi Arabia the only one violating human rights?

The Saudi regime has a long history of violating human rights at home by suppressing and destroying dissidents, and the Saudi coalition has committed many crimes since the start of the war against Yemen in March 2015. While such behavior has always been ignored for some reason by seemingly pro-human rights authorities. But pressure from global public opinion, as well as people in the West, led them to issue a statement condemning human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. Twenty-four European countries, expressed concern on Monday, September ,2019, about the torture, illegal detention and unfair trial of critics, including women activists in Saudi Arabia. The other focus of the Western statement is concerns about reports of torture, arbitrary detention, forced disappearances, unfair trials and harassment of human rights activists in Saudi Arabia. In fact, the recent publication of 24 Western countries is a sign of a vague policy towards the Saudi regime. Major European countries such as Germany, France and Britain have apparently condemned the Saudi regime for human rights abuses, while having extensive military and weapons ties with Riyadh. Therefore, it can be said that these countries, despite their claims about special attention to human rights, have turned a blind eye to the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi regime’s illegal and inhumane actions, such as the assassination of Khashkechi and the massive crimes committed by the Saudi coalition in the Yemeni war. In other words, a country cannot support human rights while supporting inhumane acts in its own interests. For example, Saudi Arabia is one of the most important customers of French weapons and has used these weapons directly in the Yemeni war and the killing of the oppressed people of Yemen. However, the French government claims that it has not recently issued a weapon that was used directly in the Yemeni war. But the claim has been denied by human rights organizations. According to Patrice Buffer, director of the French Arms Watch, published video tapes prove that French weapons are being used in a way that violates international law. Despite the sanctions, Paris continues to export weapons to Saudi Arabia. In addition, the common position of Europe and the arms sales of these countries indicates that arms exports from European countries to countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates continue.

In conclusion, the Middle East today faces a regime that has no understanding of human rights.

Saudi Arabia, along with its warring allies with its inhumane crimes against the oppressed people of Yemen, not only ignores the current unfavorable situation and the increase in casualties in the country, but also continues its anti-human rights actions. While everyone is waiting for the Western governments to work to prevent these inhumane acts in Yemen, it seems that these countries are not taking any effective action to stop the inhumane actions of the Saudis and their Emirati partners in Yemen because of their material interests, and especially the interests of the major arms companies. Accordingly, it is not only Saudi Arabia that violates human rights in Yemen, but other seemingly pro-human rights governments, including France and Germany which continue to sell their weapons, violate human rights as much as Saudis do.