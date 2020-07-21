Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Virat Kohli Happy to Create Awareness Around Animal Endangerment

Wrogn, in association with Animal Planet is launching a new collection - Animal Planet X WROGN

Kohli excited about creating awareness around animal endangerment
" I couldn't be happier that Wrogn is taking a step in the direction of creating awareness around animal endangerment," said Kohli. Wikimedia Commons

Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s apparel line Wrogn, in association with wildlife channel Animal Planet, is launching a new collection – Animal Planet X WROGN.

“I’ve been associated with Wrogn since inception and we take some exciting initiatives season after season. I couldn’t be happier that Wrogn is taking a step in the direction of creating awareness around animal endangerment,” said Kohli.

The apparel range aims to shine light on the cause of endangered species in a never-before-seen-or-done manner. Conceptualised by Black White Orange — Animal Planet’s licensing arm — each style in the range portrays an endangered animal including the Tiger, Sea Turtle, Gorilla, Sumatran Elephant and Panda, amongst others.

Speaking about the collaboration, Megha Tata Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery, said, “Animal Planet has been striving hard to drive attention towards the importance of saving the endangered species in impactful ways.”

The Animal Planet X WROGN apparel will be available in over 250 counters across retail channels. Wikimedia Commons

“We are confident that this innovative collaboration with Wrogn for this inspirational apparel line will help in spreading the message of conservation of endangered species as well as the wildlife.”

Anjana Reddy – CEO, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd said, “Animal endangerment is real. It’s a pressing issue and I’m aware that it really bothers the youth all over the world. We like the essence of this collaboration with Animal Planet as it enables people to wear their cause that they feel so strongly about and spread the word at the same time.”

Adds Bhavik Vora, Founder & CEO, Black White Orange Brands Pvt. Ltd, said: “In the tough times the world is going through, it is important to build something relevant. What better way to spread awareness on endangered species among the youth of today, than collaborate with leading players in the segment – WROGN and Animal Planet.”

The Animal Planet X WROGN apparel will be available in over 250 counters across retail channels. (IANS)

