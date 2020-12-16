Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Virtual Dating Has Become The New Favourite Among Indian Singles
Lead StoryLife StyleLife SkillsRelationships

Virtual Dating Has Become The New Favourite Among Indian Singles

The user chats on the app have increased from 350k to 500k per day

0
virtual dating
People now-a-days are more referring to virtual dating. Pixabay

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the rules for online dating in the country. With the enforced lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms in place, virtual dating has slowly become the new ‘Favourite’ among Indian singles.

The effect can be very well witnessed across dating platforms as they experienced a vast surge in new user signups from all over the country. Dating app QuackQuack saw a whopping 300 percent increase in signups from smaller cities and towns and that took their current user base to 11 million. The platform added the last million users in just 115 days and in the past one year they added around 3.40 million new users.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“2020 has been the year when virtual dating was accepted by masses among the desi singles. We witnessed participation from people of all age groups and geographies. What’s pleasing to see was the huge growth in participation of users from small towns & cities and in the near future we are expecting the number to shoot up even further,” says Ravi Mittal, Founder of QuackQuack on the growing culture of Online Dating in India.

“With the COVID danger still hanging in the backdrop and social distancing norms still in place, we are expecting the coming year to continue to reap good results for online dating as users are much more comfortable in interacting virtually. If 2020 was the starter, 2021 will be the main course for daters!” he adds.

To analyze this growing trend of online dating, QuackQuack closely monitored 50,000 of their users for 3 months straight and they have come up with the dating trends that will be followed in the industry in the coming year.

virtual dating
2020 has been the year when virtual dating was accepted. Pixabay

Online Dating will continue to prosper in Tier 2 & 3 cities

The months-long isolation and social distancing have compelled users from smaller cities to come online in search of their love interest. The app on-boarded 70 percent of their new users from such cities and the trend is expecting to grow further as more & more people start adopting the culture of Virtual Dating.

The era of commitment is back again!

There has been a welcome surge in people who are looking for meaningful relationships. With more time in hand, users are willing to go that extra mile in order to know their counter-part and are engaging with the profile of their interest for hours. It was revealed that the average time a user spends on their app is 11 minutes.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: Is your account password too weak?

The average age of the user is expected to drop

The current average age of users on QuackQuack is 25 years, which has dropped from 29 just a few years back. The average age is expected to drop even further as more and more youngsters adopt the culture of Online Dating.

Women have started to embrace Online Dating

The app witnessed a 12 percent increase in women signups during the lockdown. With the increasing acceptance of the online dating culture and with the continuity of social distancing norms more women are expected to get comfortable with online dating. It also revealed that female users open the app 48 times a day while male users tend to use the app 24 times during the day. Women open the app twice as much as their male counterparts.

ALSO READ: 7 Creative Ideas To Make Your Christmas Date More Romantic

Dating apps are the new WhatsApp for couples

The user chats on the app have increased from 350k to 500k per day, a clear sign of things to come with social distancing in place. They also witnessed a 25 percent surge in profile views this year. With low confidence in stepping out, we can expect people to spend more time on dating apps browsing matches & interacting with their love interests.

Video Calling is the most preferred option for Indian Singles

During the lockdown, video calling was one of the most used features by couples on dating platforms. This trend is only expected to grow as users are interacting with profiles that are quite far off from their current location and it gives them a sense of connectivity & closeness. QuackQuack is also coming up with a video calling feature on their app soon. (IANS)

Previous articleUnderstanding Some Myths Associated With Egg Freezing
Next articleAdding Climate Literacy To School Curricula A Long Overdue Key To Solve

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Adding Climate Literacy To School Curricula A Long Overdue Key To Solve

NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Understanding Some Myths Associated With Egg Freezing

NewsGram Desk - 0
A ticking biological clock is a primary reason women choose to freeze their eggs. A woman's fertility peaks during her 20s and starts to...
Read more
Business

The Survival Story Of Indian Art Market During Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its evolution, humankind has been threatened by numerous calamities but has always sustained its existence. Covid-19 is another such event that has impacted...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Adding Climate Literacy To School Curricula A Long Overdue Key To Solve

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green...
Read more

Virtual Dating Has Become The New Favourite Among Indian Singles

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the rules for online dating in the country. With the enforced lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms in place,...
Read more

Understanding Some Myths Associated With Egg Freezing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A ticking biological clock is a primary reason women choose to freeze their eggs. A woman's fertility peaks during her 20s and starts to...
Read more

The Survival Story Of Indian Art Market During Covid-19 Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its evolution, humankind has been threatened by numerous calamities but has always sustained its existence. Covid-19 is another such event that has impacted...
Read more

Online Casinos In India – Is Online Gambling Legal?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dennis Ozkohen Residents of India have a great love for gambling and throughout the years, have enjoyed playing a variety of games. The question...
Read more

Top Things To Do In Orlando Besides Theme Parks

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol  Trehearn It's no surprise that when people talk about Orlando, Florida, you automatically associate the destination with some of the top theme parks...
Read more

A Guide To Choose Your Face wash That Suits Your Skin

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The face wash is one of the most basic and important elements in a beauty regimen. Not only does it cleanse and clean your...
Read more

A Unique Collaboration Between Paramount Pictures And WOODFEATHER

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique collaboration between Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise and WOODFEATHER, a luxury aviation decor brand, that makes the finest bespoke handcrafted propellers to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada