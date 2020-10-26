Virtual Ramlila From Ayodhya Crosses 10 Crores Viewers Mark

The organizers of star-studded virtual Ramlila going on in Ayodhya have claimed that the numbers of viewers watching it on different media platforms have crossed the 10 crore mark.

The Ramlila that is going on at the Laxman Qila, a grand temple situated on the banks of river Saryu, is being performed by Bollywood stars and actors-turned-politicians, including actor Shahbaz Khan who is playing the character of Ravana, Kavita Joshi who is playing Sita, and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, who is essaying the role of Bharat.

It is being telecast in 14 Indian languages, including Urdu.

Talking to IANS, its Director Subhash Malik said: “Ayodhya has now another record in its name as the viewership of this Ramlila has crossed 10 crores… in six days of the Ramlila, we have observed that the viewership on Doordarshan, YouTube, television channels and on other social media, has hit more than 10 crores.”

“We hope that it will double up by the time we will finish,” he added.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, there are no spectators at the venue and people in the area can see it telecast also on big LED screens installed at different places and also on mobile vans have been sent to remote villages for their residents’ benefit.

The celebrated star-studded Ramlila is a big hit with the audience. The troupe of 85 artists from Mumbai is busy making the performance a great experience for viewers watching on different media platforms and a 55-member team from Doordarshan is shooting the epic of the Ramayana from nine angles.

“The Ramlila that began on October 9 will finish on October 24 with the ‘Ravan Dahan’ on the next day. For this a 100-feet tall Ravana effigy is being prepared,” says Malik.

“We have sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest on this occasion,” he adds. (IANS)