Saturday, March 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Virtual Reality Can Reduce Types Of Nerve Injuries Pain
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Virtual Reality Can Reduce Types Of Nerve Injuries Pain

Virtual reality can help to ease pain symptoms similar to those experienced during sunburn

0
Virtual reality
VR helpful in pain management. Pixabay

Virtual reality VR can reduce types of pain typically seen in patients with nerve injuries, and that VR can boost the dysfunctional pain suppression system, a new study suggests. The study, published in The Journal of Pain, showed that VR can also reduce pain symptoms such as prickling and pain following touch, which are often seen in patients with nerve injury.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve seen these results as it shows more evidence that virtual reality can not only reduce pain perception in human models of chronic pain but also gives us insight into the mechanisms behind this effect,” said researcher Sam Hughes, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Plymouth.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The next step of course is to conduct the study with people who experience chronic pain to see if it works for them,” Hughes added. According to the researchers, we all feel physical pain in different ways, but people with nerve injuries often have a dysfunctional pain suppression system, making them particularly prone to discomfort.

Virtual reality
Virtual reality can help to ease nerve pain symptoms. Unsplash

For the study, the team focussed on conditioned pain modulation (CPM) – a pain inhibitory pathway in humans. The team previously published work showing that watching soothing 360-degree scenes of the Arctic in virtual reality can help to ease pain symptoms similar to those experienced during sunburn. The team has also gone one step further and measured VR’s direct effects on CPM.

ALSO READ: VR- Based App For Smartphones To Reduce The Fear Of Heights

CPM is dysfunctional in patients with nerve injury, so by knowing what can enhance its action, scientists can help to stimulate the body’s natural pain inhibiting process, the researchers said. The findings indicated that 360-degree scenes of the Arctic in virtual reality had an effect on the CPM efficiency, while the 2D versions of the same scenes (described as ‘sham VR’) reduced CPM efficiency.

“If it does work, it could be really helpful in forming part of ongoing pain management by helping to target the dysfunctions in the brain that underpin chronic pain,” Hughes added. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleGet Ready, As India Is The Next Smartphone Capital Of The World, After China
Next articleKnow About Native Indian Mulberry Silk, Kanjivaram

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Patients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more
Education

‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Education has informed that it is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more

COVID-19 Patients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more

‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Education has informed that it is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher...
Read more

E20 Fuel-Run Transport Network To Make Indian Cities Cleaner

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This is one reform initiative that is set to be a big positive change in the use of fossil fuel to run the country's...
Read more

Common Methods For Stripping Coated Parts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Stripping the finish off of coated parts can be a challenge for most powder coaters. While there are many ways to remove the coating...
Read more

Worrying Decline In Health Of Gen X, Y In US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their parents and grandparents when they were...
Read more

Small Daily Stressors Likely To Benefit The Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling always super-charged, say researchers. The study...
Read more

Know About Native Indian Mulberry Silk, Kanjivaram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu's famed kanjivaram textile technique dates back to the time of the Chola period. Chola kings are said to have invited Padmasaliya weavers...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada