Monday, February 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Virtual Reality To Effectively Test A Participant's Executive Functional Load
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Virtual Reality To Effectively Test A Participant’s Executive Functional Load

The researchers hope to use their VR assessment to help people that suffer from executive function impairments

0
Virtual reality
VR technology to examine how folks complete daily tasks. Pixabay

A team of US researchers has utilized Virtual Reality (VR) to effectively test a participant’s executive functional load, or how much information a person can process to achieve a goal in a real-world setting. By using VR technology to examine how folks complete daily tasks, like making a grocery list, researchers can better help clinical populations that struggle with executive functioning to manage their everyday lives.

The researchers hope to use their VR assessment to help people that suffer from executive function impairments. “We used VR technology to create an executive function assessment that can be used in neuropsychology to understand how veterans and other clinical populations manage their everyday lives,” said lead author Zhengsi Chang from Center for BrainHealth, part of The University of Texas at Dallas’ School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The researchers adapted the Virtual Reality Functional Capacity Assessment Tool’s (VRFCAT) “kitchen test”, where participants plan a trip to the grocery store by comparing ingredients in kitchen cabinets to a list of recipes. “Function-led tasks using VR technology allow us to maintain a balance between ecological validity and experimental control,” Chang said in a journal Computers in Human Behavior Reports.

Virtual reality
VR technology to create an executive function assessment. Pixabay

In the virtual kitchen, 42 healthy adult participants memorized a slew of ingredients from a recipe list. Once they finished checking their grocery list, participants picked up their wallet and left the virtual kitchen. To test their executive functional load, the researchers increased the number of ingredients and recipes to be memorized. Participants took longer to complete their grocery lists when they had to memorize more ingredients.

ALSO READ: 47.7% Growth In AR/VR Spending By 2024

This aligned with the researchers’ prediction that participants’ task performance would decrease as functional load increases, which suggests that this VR assessment can effectively test executive functional load. Upon further analysis, the researchers realized that participants were actually switching up their strategies as executive functional load increased.

“Some participants tried to memorize as many ingredients as possible before looking at the recipe while others frequently switched between rummaging through the kitchen cabinets and examining the recipe list,” the findings showed. “This study indicates that our strategies have a dramatic effect on our capacity. If you enter into a task prepared with a plan, you will get the most out of your brain and see much better performance,” said Daniel Krawczyk, deputy director of the Center for BrainHealth. (IANS)

Previous articleWhy Do People Say That Hindusim Has No Rules But Also Say, You Can’t Eat Meat, Etc.?
Next articleNutritionist Lovneet: Traditional Wisdom Provides The Best Answer Of Staying Fit

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Why Surging Ether Cryptocurrency Is Next Best Bet After Bitcoin

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the surging Bitcoin grabs most of the headlines, Ether or Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, is touching record valuation and could still be bought...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Maintaining pH Balance Crucial For Healthy Skin

NewsGram Desk - 0
The skin's pH can be impacted by nearly anything: the skincare products you use, what you're washing it with (classic soaps are too alkaline),...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Parents Should Inculcate Early Management Skills In Their Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kids in their formative years are inquisitive and highly adaptive to challenging situations, it is their zeal to learn something new that keeps them...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Surging Ether Cryptocurrency Is Next Best Bet After Bitcoin

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
As the surging Bitcoin grabs most of the headlines, Ether or Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, is touching record valuation and could still be bought...
Read more

Maintaining pH Balance Crucial For Healthy Skin

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The skin's pH can be impacted by nearly anything: the skincare products you use, what you're washing it with (classic soaps are too alkaline),...
Read more

Study: Parents Should Inculcate Early Management Skills In Their Children

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Kids in their formative years are inquisitive and highly adaptive to challenging situations, it is their zeal to learn something new that keeps them...
Read more

Visa Unveils Grant Programme in India To Boost Women Entrepreneurship Globally

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Visa on Monday announced the recipients of its grant programme in India to boost women entrepreneurship globally and empower budding businesswomen. As part of Visa's...
Read more

AI To Detect Emergent Mutations of COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new method to counter emergent mutations of Covid-19 and hasten vaccine development to stop the pathogen responsible for killing thousands...
Read more

Use Social Media As A Tool To Enhance Lives, Business, And Talent: Raj Kundra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrity couple Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are often seen posting funny videos on their social media handles, and they seem to quite...
Read more

Nutritionist Lovneet: Traditional Wisdom Provides The Best Answer Of Staying Fit

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
At a time when a multitude of manufacturers is pushing their largely synthetic products as boosting immunity during the pandemic, nutritionist Lovneet is steadfastly...
Read more

Virtual Reality To Effectively Test A Participant’s Executive Functional Load

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US researchers has utilized Virtual Reality (VR) to effectively test a participant's executive functional load, or how much information a person...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada