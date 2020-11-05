Friday, November 6, 2020
Virtual World Has Prospered in Pandemic, Says Amitabh Bachchan
Virtual World Has Prospered in Pandemic, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his views on his official blog

Amitabh Bachchan
He also shared his views on virtual celebration of Karwa Chauth. Wikimedia Commons

The virtual world has prospered in the time of COVID, observes Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B took to his official blog to express his thoughts on how “virtual” we have become during the ongoing pandemic. He also shared his views on the virtual celebration of Karwa Chauth.

“The virtual world has prospered in the times of the pandemic .. even though the loved ones are far away and not in the proximity the moon is video Facetimed to them so they can break their fast and after the traditional pooja .. feed themselves .. come out of the fast, dressed in all the finery and traditional clothes .. dressed as a bride,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan photographed by Studio Harcourt Paris. Wikimedia Commons

“The country is filled with such emotion and culture .. traditions of thousands of years .. and the dedication to carry it through .. how were they designed .. how did they last for so many years .. what has been the devotion of its compliance .. and its lasting presence ever,” he continued.

“But in passing .. affection love and emojis hugs are the fresh and modern language of the times .. and in its convenience, never is it to be implied that the shape is a substitute .. a substitute is a substitute .. the actual factual is the real deal,” he added.

Bachchan also defined Karwa Chauth in his blog: “The day of blessings .. to the prayer and wishes from the wives for their husbands .. Karva Chauth .. when they fast .. when they wait till the moon is sighted through a sieve .. a pooja ..the ‘sargi’ in the morning .. and their dedication and love for their loved ones.” (IANS)

