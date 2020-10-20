Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Life Style Health & Fitness
Virus Can Reinfect COVID Patients When Antibodies Start Depleting

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said COVID reinfects once the antibodies deplete

COVID Antibodies
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that people can get reinfected by COVID once the antibodies start to deplete. Unsplash

Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can again get infected by the virus once the antibodies of the viral disease start depleting, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.

“According to the Centre for Disease Control (USA), you call it reinfection (of Covid-19) if the person is reinfected after 90 days from turning negative to the Sars-CoV-2 after testing positive to it.

“However, there are multiple studies which suggest that the antibodies that develop after Covid-19 sustain for up to five months,” said Balram Bhargava, Director-General of ICMR, while answering a query in the weekly press briefing of the Union Health Ministry.

“Since the disease is new, we do not have any further information about it. However, people can contract the infection if antibodies start depleting from the body,” he added.

Bhargava also stressed that one should not become complacent, and follow all precautionary measures such as wearing masks, staying cautious, and not relying on antibodies to astray the re-contraction.

COVID Antibodies
As per the ICMR, so far, three cases of reinfection have been reported in the country — two from Mumbai and one from Ahmedabad. Unsplash

“Even after contracting the virus, one must not avoid using a mask,” he cautioned.

Bhargava also informed that the ICMR is conducting an assessment on the subject of reinfection as commissioned by the Union Health Ministry, and its result will be out shortly.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed that the ICMR had set up a committee of experts to study reported cases of reinfection among Covid-19 patients. However, he had termed some of the supposed cases of Covid reinfections that had been reported as “misclassified”.

As per the ICMR, so far, three cases of reinfection have been reported in the country — two from Mumbai and one from Ahmedabad. The apex body of medical research had also stated that the cut-off date for the depletion of antibodies set by it for the assessment is 100 days from the infection.

“There are various cut-off days that are being referred to for reinfection. Though the public is going by up to 110 days, we are taking 100 days as the cut-off period because the antibodies last until then,” Bhargava had said. (IANS)

