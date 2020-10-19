Monday, October 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Virushka Enjoy Magical Sunset In UAE
EntertainmentLead Story

Virushka Enjoy Magical Sunset In UAE

Virushka is expecting their first child in January next year

0
Virushka
Virushka is considered as the power couple. Flickr

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in a happy mood these days. Firstly, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been performing well in the ongoing season. The team has so far won six games out of the nine they have played and are placed at the third spot in the points table. Virushka is seen enjoying.

Secondly, he is about to become a father, and his better half Anushka Sharma is there with him in the United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday, Kohli shared a picture with Anushka on Instagram clicked by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers. In the photo, the star couple can be seen taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. The 31-year-old simply captioned the photo with the red heart icon and sunset icons.

Virushka
The picture was clicked by AB De Villiers in UAE. Twitter

Within minutes of the post, compliments started pouring in. “Everything in this picture is so perfect,” wrote one of the fans. “Relationship Goals,” wrote another.

In the previous IPL matches, Anushka has been spotted cheering for her husband from the stands.

ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra Recalls His Designing Project For ‘DDLJ’

Virushka is expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

RCB is next slated to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. (IANS)

Previous articleNational Capital Delhi Witnesses Improvement In Air Quality
Next articleHere’s Doctor’s Advice on Fasting During Festive Season

RELATED ARTICLES

India

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more
Lead Story

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Indian Call Centres to Permanently Switch to Work From Home

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Signalling the future of work in the pandemic times, nearly one in three call centres (27 per cent) in India will switch permanently to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Improve Both Physical and Cognitive Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Daily exercise, along with nutrient-enriched beverages, can do wonder with improving both physical and cognitive health, researchers have discovered. While exercise alone improved strength and...
Read more

Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to...
Read more

Why President Trump and PM Modi are so Fiercely Opposed by the Left and Islamists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth “Í prefer Trump to Hillary”, I told a German friend in the run up to the US elections in 2016. There was...
Read more

Hackers Imitated Microsoft the Most in Q3 2020: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hackers imitated Microsoft the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials in the third quarter of this year,...
Read more

Clearing a Forest to Grow a Forest in Order to Overcome Delhi’s Pollution

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rahul Kumar It is that time of the year again-when the weather is pleasant but the city is polluted. Air quality has shown a...
Read more

Marijuana May Help Reduce Lung Inflammation Linked to Covid-19 Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After reporting earlier this summer that marijuana ingredient cannabidiol, or CBD, may help reduce cytokine storm and excessive lung inflammation linked to Covid-19 deaths,...
Read more

Uber Introduces Masks Verification Selfie Policy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday introduced a new safety policy which will request riders, who have been tagged for not wearing masks on a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada