Visakhapatnam Finalist In The World Smart City Awards

Vizag made it to the final list competing with 46 countries

Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam made it to the final list from the country, competing (with) 46 countries. Pixabay

Visakhapatnam city managed to emerge as a finalist in the World Smart City Awards under the category of Living and Inclusion award category.

“It is very happy and impressive that Visakhapatnam made it to the final list from the country, competing (with) 46 countries. It gives us more encouragement to take up such projects and to win awards at the international level,” said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner and Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) chief executive G. Srijana said.

She said the Smart City Expo World Congress, Barcelona annually organizes World Smart City awards, which is a prestigious international competition.

Srijana said the competition recognizes pioneering projects, ideas, and strategies that enable cities to make them more liveable, sustainable, and economically viable.

In the 2020 competition, GVMC and GVSCCL participated by submitting the project ‘Social integration through the creation of all ability public spaces – Parks for all abilities’ under the Living and Inclusion award category.

Visakhapatnam civic body showcased the park it developed under the smart city mission on the magnificent beach road in the famous port city.

Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag has been declared as the executive capital city of the southern state. Unsplash

According to Srijana, Visakhapatnam is the only city from India to be shortlisted in the final list.

She said that the Living and Inclusion category award is given to the most innovative and successful projects being implemented and developed in relation to inclusive sharing cities.

“Three projects from different countries competed in the final list. Visakhapatnam city from India competed with Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Turkey and Government of the state of Alagoas, Brazil,” Srijana added.

Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag has been declared as the executive capital city of the southern state.

It is 347 km northeast of Vijayawada on the east coast of India by the Bay of Bengal sea and famous for its scenic beauty. (IANS)

