Visionary Current Trends of Restaurants for Dine-in Services

COVID-19 has impacted the F&B industry like never before in the history of mankind. Restaurants are struggling to get back to their feet by gradually adapting to the new normal. As the lockdown is lifted in most Indian cities, restaurants are welcoming people for dine-in services.

Restaurants are paving the way by introducing new and innovative initiatives to make it #SafeToEatOut again for their customers while attributing utmost importance to social distancing and hygiene. Some of them are:

Robot Experience

Restaurants like Robot(Porur) & Moti Mahal – Robot Themed Restaurant in Chennai, Robot Restaurant in Bangalore and Jaipur are serving food with the help of Robots to reduce human contact. People can enjoy an unforgettable Robot experience with exquisite cuisines and mocktails.

Private Dining Pods

Dragonfly restaurant at Aerocity Worldmark, New Delhi ensures a safe dining experience with its specially created private dining pods. These pods are made up of Hard acrylic walls and can accommodate a group of 10 to 12 people. People looking for a safe and new experience in times like this can choose to dine-out with family and friends.

Drive-In and Drive-Through Restaurants

People anxious about social distancing within the restaurants can also opt for drive-in and drive-through restaurants across the country. Ping’s Orient in Kolkata and Just FoodInn in Ahmedabad offers diners a special drive-in menu from within the comfort of their own vehicle. At DLF Cyber hub Gurgaon, diners can pre-order food using the Dineout app and choose for self-pickup at these specialty created Drive through.

Food Conveyor

Cloves restaurant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat came up with India’s first Techno-Dining Experience. Here food is delivered in covered bowls through a food conveyor right from the kitchen to the customer’s table without any human-contact in between. Customers can pick up their own bowl that has their table numbers mentioned therefore eliminates the handling of food in between by stewards.

UV Sterilized Cutlery and Plexiglass barriers

Mocha and Smokehouse Deli cafe across India are using UV sterilized cutlery wrapped in paper before serving the diners. Along with sterilized cutlery, restaurants have also installed Plexiglass barriers following the social distancing norms while serving clean and hygienic food to its customers.

Nano Disinfection Treatment

Madras Canteen and grill in Chennai uses Graphene-Based Nano disinfection treatment which assures 24*7 anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection to its customers and staff. All surfaces of the entire restaurant including the floors, walls, kitchen cutlery, the counters, food service areas, toilets, lounge bars, smoking zones, and the security area are being disinfected on a daily basis.

Owing to these measures and innovations, businesses have started recovering. Dineout, a reservation and restaurant tech platform, has projected a recovery rate of 70 percent to be achieved in Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad in the festive reason. It will be followed by Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, and Hyderabad with 55 percent.

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout, says: “It’s amazing to see restaurants aligning their operations to the new normal and adapting to new strategies to secure a strong comeback. We’ve recovered 60 percent of our pre-Covid business numbers and expect to reach 100 percent by the end of this year. The use of digital payments via Dineout pay at partnered restaurants have also increased to 80 percent as more & more users are opting for digital means for settling the bill.” (IANS)