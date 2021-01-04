Monday, January 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Vital Tips To Tackle 'Diabesity' And Lead A Healthy Lifestyle
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Vital Tips To Tackle ‘Diabesity’ And Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent Type 2 diabetes and its complications

0
lifestyle
A change in lifestyle can save you from various problems. Pixabay

Globally, one in 11 adults aged between 20-79 years have diabetes, says International Diabetes Federation. Diabetes is a chronic, progressive, and damaging lifelong disease. Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body produces insulin but it doesn’t respond to it normally. Glucose is unable to enter the cells to supply energy (a problem called insulin resistance).

Dr. Sneha Kothari, Endocrinologist, Global Hospital, Mumbai says: “Type 2 diabetes is no longer an old man’s disease. Over the past decades, younger adults and children have been falling prey to this disease. Indians get type 2 diabetes not only at a younger age but also at a lower body mass index. The younger onset predisposes to a greater risk of complications.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Overweight and obesity, previously thought of as conditions of the wealthy, are now increasingly affecting the poor. Around 11-12 percent of kids in the 2-4 age group in India are overweight. There has been a tectonic shift in the lifestyle of families with increased consumption of high-calorie diet, junk food, lesser physical and outdoor activities.

The term ‘Diabesity’ has been coined to denote the dual epidemic of diabetes and obesity. Also, Type 2 diabetes is a highly heritable condition, with a majority of children and youth affected having a first-or second-degree relative who also has Type 2 diabetes. However, with a proper diet and a healthy lifestyle, it can be avoided, says the doctor.

Signs and symptoms of Type 2 diabetes often develop slowly. In fact, patients can have type 2 diabetes for years and not know it. The common symptoms are increased thirst, frequent urination, increase in hunger, unintended weight loss, fatigue, blurred vision, slow-healing sores, frequent infections.

lifestyle
There has been a tectonic shift in the lifestyle of families during covid19. Pixabay

Type 2 diabetes can be easy to ignore, especially in the early stages. Not dealing with diabetes can lead to long-term complications like cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, loss of vision, foot, and nerve damage, bacterial and fungal infection, and sexual dysfunction. Thus, it is the need of the hour to manage it and stay in top shape.

Follow these vital tips to tackle this condition and lead a healthy life:

1. Ditch those sodas and other aerated drinks. Drink water from time to time to stay hydrated and improve one’s sugar control. Bid adieu to those artificially sweetened beverages and even fruit juices.

2. Choose healthier carbohydrates. See to it that you follow a diet low in carbohydrates and choose healthy carbohydrates. Too many carbs in your diet can lead to diabetes.

3. Eat whole grains like brown rice, whole oats, buckwheat. At the same time, it’s also important to cut down on foods low in fiber such as white bread, white rice, and highly processed cereals in your lifestyle.

4. Eat-in controlled proportions and don’t go overboard. This will allow you to manage your blood sugar levels. Also, try to include foods rich in fiber in the diet. Eat broccoli, sprouts, carrot, asparagus, green peas, cauliflower, and even legumes.

5. Eat less red and processed meat. Red and processed meat like ham, bacon, sausages, beef, and lamb have been linked to heart problems and cancer. Try swapping red and processed meat for egg whites, fish, poultry like chicken and turkey, and unsalted nuts. Beans, peas, and lentils are also very high in fiber and don’t affect blood glucose levels too much, thus they are a great swap for processed and red meat.

lifestyle
Start eating healthy foods, rich in fiber and proteins. Pixabay

6. Choose healthier fats. We all need fat in our diet because it gives us energy. Healthier fats are found in foods like unsalted nuts, seeds, avocados, oily fish, olive oil, rapeseed oil, and sunflower oil. Saturated fats like ghee, butter can increase the amount of cholesterol in your blood, It’s still a good idea to cut down on using oils in general, so try to grill, steam, or bake foods instead.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: NewsGram Hindi

7. Cut down on added sugar. Cutting down sugar can be really hard at the beginning. Try to swap sugary drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices with water, plain milk, or tea and coffee without sugar.

8. Be smart with snacks. Choose yogurts, unsalted nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables instead of crisps, chips, biscuits, and chocolates. But watch your portions still.

When it comes to exercise, all movement counts! Consider incorporating such an exercise regime in the daily routine to which one can adhere. The American Diabetic Association (ADA) recommends aerobic exercise and strength training for optimal physical fitness.

ALSO READ: The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

Aerobic exercise (anything that raises your heart rate) can be achieved through activities such as walking, running, swimming, dancing, tennis, basketball, and more. ADA recommends 150 min per week of moderate-intensity exercise.

1. Consider parking as far from the door as you can on your trip to the store.

2. Exercise adds up. If you can’t walk for 30 minutes, try three 10-minute walks per day.

3. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

4. If you work at a desk, take a standing break every 15 minutes or so.

5. Strength training, sometimes called resistance training, focuses more on building or maintaining muscle. It improves blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity. Exercise helps to shed those excess kilos, improves blood pressure, cholesterol, and helps stay fit and fine.

6. Cut down on stress and relax by meditating and help you stay calm and composed.

It helps to stay away from smoking and alcohol as well. Healthy lifestyle choices can help prevent Type 2 diabetes and its complications. In prediabetics, lifestyle changes can slow or stop the progression of diabetes. (IANS)

Previous articleAsia’s First Virtual Fitness Festival ‘FitFest 21’ Is Now Live
Next articleHill Station Of Khirsu: A Perfect Gateway For Peace Seekers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Hill Station Of Khirsu: A Perfect Gateway For Peace Seekers

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine environment ringed with lofty Himalayan peaks and habitat of many flora and fauna species makes the state of Uttarakhand a true adobe....
Read more
Beauty Tips

Asia’s First Virtual Fitness Festival ‘FitFest 21’ Is Now Live

NewsGram Desk - 0
Aiming to encourage people to refocus on their fitness goals in 2021, the month-long virtual fitness festival 'FitFest 21' kick-started with a 'Digital Dance...
Read more
Entertainment

Urmila – Enchanted Mother: An Exhibition Dedicated To Mothers

NewsGram Desk - 0
An online exhibition on the theme of mothers and sentiments associated with the springs from the loss of curator Anu Jindal's mother a year...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Hill Station Of Khirsu: A Perfect Gateway For Peace Seekers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The pristine environment ringed with lofty Himalayan peaks and habitat of many flora and fauna species makes the state of Uttarakhand a true adobe....
Read more

Vital Tips To Tackle ‘Diabesity’ And Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Globally, one in 11 adults aged between 20-79 years have diabetes, says International Diabetes Federation. Diabetes is a chronic, progressive, and damaging lifelong disease....
Read more

Asia’s First Virtual Fitness Festival ‘FitFest 21’ Is Now Live

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Aiming to encourage people to refocus on their fitness goals in 2021, the month-long virtual fitness festival 'FitFest 21' kick-started with a 'Digital Dance...
Read more

Urmila – Enchanted Mother: An Exhibition Dedicated To Mothers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
An online exhibition on the theme of mothers and sentiments associated with the springs from the loss of curator Anu Jindal's mother a year...
Read more

Report: Global App Spending Time Grew By 35%

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book on Gandhi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book hailing Mahatma Gandhi as the "biggest Hindu patriot" on the first day of the new year. On...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada