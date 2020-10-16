Friday, October 16, 2020
Vivo V20: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

On the charging front, the smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery that has ample juice to keep up with daily tasks

Vivo V20: Taking selfies becomes pure delight
Vivo V20 price in India has been set at Rs 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Pinterest

By Md Waquar Haider

There are some smartphone brands who release new products as they have 3D printers to do the job while there are some who aims to be perfectionists, with couple of strategic launches throughout the year, and Vivo is one such player that goes slow but steady with powerful offerings.

Ahead of the festive season, the company has launched the stylish ‘Vivo V20’ which is a selfie-centric smartphone featuring a massive 44MP front-facing camera with an ‘Eye-Focus’ tracking system.

Vivo V20 price in India has been set at Rs 24,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 27,990.

It comes in three distinct colours — midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody.

We used the 256GB variant in sunset melody colour for a couple of days and here is what we think about the device.

The USP of Vivo has always been cameras and the V20 comes with a 44MP selfie shooter which captures vibrant images irrespective of the light.

One has to admit that selfie cameras are yet to come of age, like the rear ones, and this device aims to fulfill the gaps.

The front camera features a unique and segment-first ‘Eye Autofocus’ (AF) advanced algorithm to track and focus on the eye of the subject irrespective of movement.

Vivo V20 in three distinct colours — midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody. Pinterest

Thanks to the unique Eye-Detection algorithm, the front camera of the V20 keeps the subject in sharp focus by automatically locking onto eyes, giving a good clarity to videos and stills.

The front camera is also packed with a host of additional features like Art Portrait videos, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie 2.0 and they performed well in most of the conditions.

The smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear that includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens.

The setup also houses an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

With the above combination, the smartphone will definitely impress you with clear pictures and videos.

The rear camera offers Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait and more.

The smartphone comes with a matte surface and doesn’t attract fingerprints as readily as a glossy finish would.

The device also sports an ultra-slim and light design, measuring 7.38mm thin and weighing only 171 grams.

The phone has a Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mono speaker unit, and a microphone.

The right side has volume rockers and the power button while the SIM card tray with a dedicated microSD housing is positioned on the left side.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display uses a now normal 20:9 aspect ratio.

The display has good peak brightness, meaning a user can comfortably use the device outdoors for texting, reading and other day-to-day tasks without any issue.

During our review, we used the smartphone to stream several videos on YouTube and other OTT platforms, and seriously loved the way the display performed.

Under the hood, the phone will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage which can be expanded further using a MicroSD card to provide ample storage for games, files, photos and videos.

Vivo V20: Taking selfies becomes pure delight
The Vivo V20 also brings Android 11 out of the box with Funtouch OS 11 skin over it. Pinterest

The UI navigation, app scroll speed and other general phone related tasks such as texting, calling are really smooth.

The Vivo V20 also brings Android 11 out of the box with Funtouch OS 11 skin over it.

With Funtouch OS 11, you will witness the new UI design and desktop icons, improved dark mode, new live wallpapers, improved Jovi virtual assistant and several customisation options.

The device features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device.

On the charging front, the smartphone houses a 4,000mAh battery that has ample juice to keep up with daily tasks.

The phone also comes with a 33W FlashCharge inside the box.

Conclusion: The smartphone looks stunning with almost perfect in terms of specification, but no doubt will face stiff competition from OnePlus Nord, Redmi K20 Pro and Galaxy M51.

The device ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance and for selfie lovers, it offers best results among all its nearest competitors in the mid-price segment. (IANS)

