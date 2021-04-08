Thursday, April 8, 2021
Vodafone Idea Business Reveals Integrated IoT Solutions

The company said that Vi IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities

IoT Solutions
With Vi Integrated Internet of Things  Solutions, an enterprise can now focus on its core strength, thus simplifying and accelerating IoT Innovation. Pexels

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), has launched ‘Integrated IoT Solutions’ for enterprises.”With this industry-first initiative, VIL has become the only telecom company in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security, and support,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises. With the pandemic-induced digital disruption, businesses are increasingly transforming to digital means, opting for the Internet of Things to bridge the need gap, adapt to market dynamics, and the evolving consumer needs.

The company said that Vi Internet of Things is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, customer experience, and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities. Recognizing the challenges faced by enterprises in conceptualizing, designing, and deploying IoT as a strategic driver, with Vi Integrated IoT solutions, the telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation, it said.

It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with the best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework. The company said that Vi has further strengthened its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across industries for — smart infrastructure, smart mobility, and smart utilities, on its 5G-ready network.

IoT Solutions
VIL has become the only telecom company in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, and support. Wikimediacommons

With Vi Integrated Internet of Things Solutions, an enterprise can now focus on its core strength, thus simplifying and accelerating IoT Innovation. Commenting on the launch, Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said: “A trusted and valued IoT partner in the nascent industry, and with its strong foundation, Vi is helping enterprises succeed in IoT, thereby paving the way for a digitally enhanced market in India.”

“The launch of Vi Integrated IoT Solutions is a strategic step towards making Vi Business — an IoT ecosystem integrator for Indian enterprises and positioning Vi to have an Ecosystem Play driving our transformation from a ‘Telco’ to ‘TechCo’.”Under the Vi Integrated IoT Solutions portfolio, the smart Infrastructure IoT solutions will connect intelligently with assets like heterogeneous machines, energy systems, and a range of applications like ERP, factory applications for industries.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Quits Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Project: Report

The smart mobility Internet of Things solutions will offer automotive OEMs, logistics, and associated industries with connected vehicle and fleet management solutions that are based on real-time vehicle and environmental parameters.

“With the Smart Utility Internet of Things solutions, Vi Business will empower utility companies and DISCOMs to remotely monitor the performance of the transformers and other energy-consuming machines or provide an integrated system of smart meters (Advanced Meter Reading, Advanced Metering Infrastructure) for improved customer experiences,” the filing said.(IANS/JC)

