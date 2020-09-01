‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore — the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists creations in a public sale — during an online auction ‘Husain held by AstaGuru.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

This superlative composition (lot 14) was created during a significant phase in the artist’s career during the late 1950s, a time when he had become an artist of international repute, and amassed global exposure, with regards to his art practice and philosophy. The work is his largest creation from the 1950s.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: पतंगबाजी का शौक: 150 से अधिक पक्षियों की मौत का जिम्मेदार आखिर कौन?

It was bought by an anonymous buyer at the two-day online AstaGuru auction of 36 lots of the artist’s creations including toys, jewellery and tapestry designed and co-created by the master.

Also Read: 3 Out of 4 CEOs Will be Personally Liable for Hacking Events by 2024: Report

The solo artist auction achieved a total sales revenue of Rs 55,92,85,421/ $7,767,836, celebrating the legacy of India’s most celebrated modernist through a collection of the artist’s most iconic paintings created during an illustrious career. (IANS)