Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 'Voices' Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain
Lead StoryLife Style

‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Voices was solf for the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists creations in a public sale

0
'Voices' auction sets new world record for MF Husain
M.F. Husain (above) created 'Voices' during a significant phase in his career during the late 1950s. Pinterest

Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore — the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists creations in a public sale — during an online auction ‘Husain held by AstaGuru.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

This superlative composition (lot 14) was created during a significant phase in the artist’s career during the late 1950s, a time when he had become an artist of international repute, and amassed global exposure, with regards to his art practice and philosophy. The work is his largest creation from the 1950s.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: पतंगबाजी का शौक: 150 से अधिक पक्षियों की मौत का जिम्मेदार आखिर कौन?

'Voices' auction sets new world record for MF Husain
Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore. IANS

It was bought by an anonymous buyer at the two-day online AstaGuru auction of 36 lots of the artist’s creations including toys, jewellery and tapestry designed and co-created by the master.

Also Read: 3 Out of 4 CEOs Will be Personally Liable for Hacking Events by 2024: Report

The solo artist auction achieved a total sales revenue of Rs 55,92,85,421/ $7,767,836, celebrating the legacy of India’s most celebrated modernist through a collection of the artist’s most iconic paintings created during an illustrious career. (IANS)

Previous article3 Out of 4 CEOs to be Personally Liable for Hacking Events by 2024: Report
Next articleImprovement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

First Ever Cycling Summit In India: The Cycling Federation Of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with marketing exploration firm Contarctica to introduce...
Read more

Swine Flu Vaccination Given to Pregnant Women May Not Cause ASD in Offspring

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that H1N1 "swine flu" vaccination given to pregnant women might not be associated with an autism spectrum disorder in the offspring. Autism...
Read more

Electronic Artificial Skin That Reacts To Pain Like Real Skin: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed electronic artificial skin that reacts to pain just like real skin, opening the way to better prosthetics,...
Read more

5 Ways To Stay Occupied Without Being Glued To Your Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a rollercoaster ride and has seen most of us adapting to the "new normal". Remote working has become the order...
Read more

Sushant’s Tragic Death Has Become Media Circus: Vidya Balan

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She...
Read more

9 Healing Crystals And Their Qualities

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
From ancient Egyptians to our ancestors, healing crystals have been around for centuries now. In the past decade there has been a resurgence in...
Read more

Improvement In Food Systems Can Help Achieve Climate Goals: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Policymakers can improve the chances of achieving climate goals and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by making more specific commitments to transforming...
Read more

‘Voices’ Auction Selling Price Sets New World Record for MF Husain

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore -- the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,147FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x