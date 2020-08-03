Monday, August 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers
EnvironmentLead Story

Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers

A recent study shows that cooling of Earth is caused by volcanic eruptions and not meteors

0
Cooling of Earth caused by eruptions, not meteors: Study
Researchers say that volcanic eruptions are responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000 years ago. Pixabay

Analysis of sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US shows volcanic eruptions responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000 years ago, say researchers.

Some researchers believed the event – which cooled the Earth by about 3 degrees Centigrade, a huge amount – was caused by an extraterrestrial impact with the Earth, such as a meteor collision. But the current study, published in the journal Science Advances, shows the evidence left in layers of sediment in Hall’s Cave was almost certainly the result of volcanic eruptions.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

According to the research team, Hall’s Cave, located in the Texas hill country, has a sediment record extending over 20,000 years and they first began researching the cave in 2017. “One big question was, did an extraterrestrial impact occur near the end of the last ice age, about 13,000 years ago as the ice sheets covering Canada were melting, and cause an abrupt cooling that thrust the northern hemisphere back into the ice age for an extra 1,200 years?” said study researcher Michael Waters from the Texas A&M University in the US.

Cooling of Earth caused by eruptions, not meteors: Study
After a volcano erupts, the global spread of aerosols reflects incoming solar radiation away from Earth and may lead to global cooling. Pixabay

The research team took every avenue they could to come up with an alternative explanation, or even avoid this conclusion. A volcanic eruption had been considered one possible explanation but was generally dismissed because there was no associated geochemical fingerprint, the researchers said.

After a volcano erupts, the global spread of aerosols reflects incoming solar radiation away from Earth and may lead to global cooling post-eruption for one to five years, depending on the size and timescales of the eruption, they added.

Also Read: Entertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey

“The Younger Dryas, which occurred about 13,000 years ago, disrupted distinct warming at the end of the last ice age,” the study authors wrote. The Earth’s climate may have been at a tipping point at the end of the Younger Dryas, possibly from the ice sheet discharge into the North Atlantic Ocean, enhanced snow cover and powerful volcanic eruptions that may have in combination led to intense Northern Hemisphere cooling.

The team completed the isotopic analysis of sediments collected from Hall’s Cave. They found that elements such as iridium, ruthenium, platinum, palladium and rhenium were not present in the correct proportions, meaning that a meteor or asteroid could not have caused the event.

“The isotope analysis and the relative proportion of the elements matched those that were found in previous volcanic gases,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleEntertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey
Next articleAmitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

‘Unfixable Vulnerability’ Found in Apple’s Secure Enclave Chip puts Users’ Data at Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new exploit has allegedly been found in Apple's Secure Enclave chip putting the data of iPhone, iPad, Mac users at risk. Chinese hackers from...
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his...
Read more
Entertainment

Entertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood. "It's not easy, because there are times certain...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Unfixable Vulnerability’ Found in Apple’s Secure Enclave Chip puts Users’ Data at Risk

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new exploit has allegedly been found in Apple's Secure Enclave chip putting the data of iPhone, iPad, Mac users at risk. Chinese hackers from...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotions After Covid Recovery, Raksha Bandhan Plans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Cine icon Amitabh Bachchan has said it is heartening to be back home from hospital after his Covid recovery. He has also revealed his...
Read more

Volcanic Eruptions Responsible for Cooling of Earth: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysis of sediment found in a central Texas cave in the US shows volcanic eruptions responsible for the cooling of the Earth around 13,000...
Read more

Entertainment Industry has Made us Whatever we are: Ravi Dubey

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood. "It's not easy, because there are times certain...
Read more

“It’s Cool to be Kind”, Says Esha Gupta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has shared some words of wisdom on social media and said that it's cool to be kind. Esha took to Instagram,...
Read more

Malaika Arora Shares Some Skincare Tips With Fans

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has doled out some skincare tips she follows and shared it on social media with her fans and followers. Malaika took...
Read more

Game Downloads in India Increase by Nearly 1 Billion in 2nd Quarter

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Global player spending in mobile games increased by 27 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of this year to $19.3 billion even as...
Read more

College Students Need to be Tested for Covid-19 in Every 2-3 Days: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To fight against novel coronavirus, researchers have revealed that college students would need to be tested for Covid-19 infection in every two to three...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada